Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
These Are The 6 Most Beautiful Restaurants In Toronto, According To Local Foodies
Toronto has some gorgeous places to eat and, according to local foodies, these spots are worth checking out. In an Instagram Q&A Narcity asked readers for the most beautiful restaurants in Toronto and here are some of the responses. From venues with Greek island vibes to places with towering city views, these restaurants let you enjoy your meal in a stunning atmosphere.
New Burger Restaurant Is Now Open
Few things in life taste as good as a properly made burger. There’s just something about the way the meat pairs with a perfect bun, the way the toppings provide both sweet and savory experiences in your mouth, all enhancing the textural profile of every single item held together by two halves of bread. It is why so many restaurants out there look for ways to add their own concoctions to the burger world. It makes it possible for every single person to find exactly what they are looking for in a burger. Whether it is beef topped with bacon, fried onions, and blue cheese or turkey coated with avocado, swiss, and mushrooms, there’s truly something for everyone. And now, with a new burger joint opening up in metro Phoenix, there’s another destination to try.
Narcity
Finn Wolfhard From 'Stranger Things' Surprised Staff At A Toronto Restaurant This Week
Another celebrity was recently spotted in Toronto, adding to a growing list boasting of Pamela Anderson and Will Ferrell. Finn Wolfhard, a star from Stranger Things, recently surprised the staff at a Mexican restaurant in Old Toronto by showing up. He was spotted with a group at La Cantina Del...
Narcity
6 Toronto Events You Can Check Out To Celebrate Black History Month
You can celebrate Black History Month by checking out these fun and unique events happening around Toronto. From music festivals to film screenings and more, these experiences showcase Black stories and culture in an engaging way. The City of Toronto is also hosting a ton of events and exhibits and...
Comments / 0