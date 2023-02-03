ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coffee Futures Rises By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 9.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:57 EST on Monday, 6 February, Coffee (KC) is $173.95. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 10833, 44.9% below its average volume of 19663.71. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Identiv Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Monday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) dropped 9.26% to $8.57 at 14:05 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.9% to $11,898.71, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Identiv’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 6 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,520.30. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.69% up from its 52-week low and 1.05%...
S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,111.08. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2284201000, 0.17% above its average volume of 2280250927.68. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
USD/CNH Over 5% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.25% for the last 21 sessions. At 06:07 EST on Monday, 6 February, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.80. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.313% up from its 52-week low and 0.504% down from its 52-week high. News about. According...
CBOE Bearish By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 13.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.43. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.89% up from its 52-week low and 48.58% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:09 EST on Monday, 6 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.115% up from its 52-week low and 11.095% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.87% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.87% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Monday, 6 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.557% up from its 52-week low and 6.201% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 0.6% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.
CBOE Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.94% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.28. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.53% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.93 and 0.1% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.30.
NYSE FANG Bullish Momentum With A 14% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,797.10. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.31% up from its 52-week low and 0.71% down from its 52-week high.
Lumber Futures Over 20% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 20.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Lumber (LBS) is $456.60. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 177, 99.99% below its average volume of 19846716. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Zoom Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) rose 9.25% to $84.20 at 12:59 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.41% to $11,936.61, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Crude Oil And Allstate

(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
Aspen Group Already 4% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.5% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.22, 89.29% below its 52-week high of $2.06. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 2.8% to $0.22. NASDAQ slid...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Bullish By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $0.47 at 2023-01-23, to $0.61 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.39% to $12,052.33, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
