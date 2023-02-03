Read full article on original website
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 6 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,520.30. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.69% up from its 52-week low and 1.05%...
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,870.93. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1021060000, 83.89% below its average volume of 6338055566.71. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Super Micro Computer Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) jumped by a staggering 15.56% in 5 sessions from $72.13 at 15.56, to $83.35 at 13:50 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.9% to $11,898.71, following the last session’s downward trend.
S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,111.08. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2284201000, 0.17% above its average volume of 2280250927.68. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Identiv Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) dropped 9.26% to $8.57 at 14:05 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.9% to $11,898.71, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Identiv’s...
CBOE Is 6% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.43. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.37% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.93 and 0.67% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.30.
Palladium Futures Over 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:54 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,634.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 4059, 99.99% below its average volume of 5357789036.34. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
IBOVESPA Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.07% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,631.66. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.03% up from its 52-week low and 10.69% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.87% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.87% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Monday, 6 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.557% up from its 52-week low and 6.201% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.63% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.287% up from its 52-week low and 10.952% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 0.6% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.
NYSE FANG Bullish Momentum With A 14% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,797.10. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.31% up from its 52-week low and 0.71% down from its 52-week high.
Copper Futures Falls By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.4% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Copper (HG) is $4.04. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 45802, 99.99% below its average volume of 14830059582.15. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
ImmunoGen Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and ImmunoGen‘s pre-market value is already 4.94% up. ImmunoGen’s last close was $4.66, 29.71% below its 52-week high of $6.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with ImmunoGen (IMGN) falling 5.28% to $4.66. NASDAQ dropped 1.59% to $12,006.96,...
AMD Stock Rises By 32% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) rose by a staggering 32.52% in 21 sessions from $63.96 at 2023-01-06, to $84.76 at 15:14 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.59% to $11,957.55, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Momo And FAT Brands On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Momo, Bionano Genomics, and Mizuho Financial Group. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change.
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Crude Oil And Allstate
(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
Less Than Two Hours Before The NYSE Open, Mizuho Financial Group Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Mizuho Financial Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.75% down. Mizuho Financial Group’s last close was $3.16, 4.24% below its 52-week high of $3.30. The last session, NYSE ended with Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) sliding 0.94% to...
Cincinnati Financial Stock Jumps 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) jumped 9.78% to $126.56 at 15:16 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.59% to $11,957.55, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today.
Less Than Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Tattooed Chef Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Tattooed Chef‘s pre-market value is already 5.96% up. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $1.51, 94.04% under its 52-week high of $25.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) falling 8.48% to $1.51. NASDAQ dropped...
