ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 6 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,520.30. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.69% up from its 52-week low and 1.05%...
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,870.93. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1021060000, 83.89% below its average volume of 6338055566.71. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,111.08. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2284201000, 0.17% above its average volume of 2280250927.68. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

Identiv Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Monday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) dropped 9.26% to $8.57 at 14:05 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.9% to $11,898.71, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Identiv’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

CBOE Is 6% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.43. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.37% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.93 and 0.67% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.30.
via.news

Palladium Futures Over 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:54 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,634.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 4059, 99.99% below its average volume of 5357789036.34. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

IBOVESPA Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.07% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,631.66. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.03% up from its 52-week low and 10.69% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.87% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.87% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Monday, 6 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.557% up from its 52-week low and 6.201% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news

USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.63% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.287% up from its 52-week low and 10.952% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 0.6% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.
via.news

NYSE FANG Bullish Momentum With A 14% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,797.10. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.31% up from its 52-week low and 0.71% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Copper Futures Falls By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.4% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Copper (HG) is $4.04. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 45802, 99.99% below its average volume of 14830059582.15. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

ImmunoGen Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and ImmunoGen‘s pre-market value is already 4.94% up. ImmunoGen’s last close was $4.66, 29.71% below its 52-week high of $6.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with ImmunoGen (IMGN) falling 5.28% to $4.66. NASDAQ dropped 1.59% to $12,006.96,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

AMD Stock Rises By 32% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) rose by a staggering 32.52% in 21 sessions from $63.96 at 2023-01-06, to $84.76 at 15:14 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.59% to $11,957.55, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Crude Oil And Allstate

(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
via.news

Less Than Two Hours Before The NYSE Open, Mizuho Financial Group Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Mizuho Financial Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.75% down. Mizuho Financial Group’s last close was $3.16, 4.24% below its 52-week high of $3.30. The last session, NYSE ended with Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) sliding 0.94% to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy