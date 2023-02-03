Read full article on original website
via.news
CBOE Bearish By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 13.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.43. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.89% up from its 52-week low and 48.58% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
Silver Futures Is 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Silver (SI) is $22.27. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 29877, 99.99% below its average volume of 14743382483.58. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.67% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,665.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 459, 99.99% below its average volume of 5325069720.43. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.87% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.87% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Monday, 6 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.557% up from its 52-week low and 6.201% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 0.6% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Bullish Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 13.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $12,032.64. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 966343670, 84.56% below its average volume of 6262289372.17. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Coffee Futures Bullish By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 18.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Coffee (KC) is $176.85. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 2073, 89.04% below its average volume of 18916.84. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/CHF Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.868% up from its 52-week low and 6.814% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
S&P 500 Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 8.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 6 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,116.79. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 352224279, 84.64% below its average volume of 2293509271.04. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 31.95% in 21 sessions from $0.34 at 2023-01-09, to $0.23 at 10:29 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.67% to $12,032.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Bullish By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $0.47 at 2023-01-23, to $0.61 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.39% to $12,052.33, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Cincinnati Financial Stock Jumps 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) jumped 9.78% to $126.56 at 15:16 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.59% to $11,957.55, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Rises By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) jumped by a staggering 30.87% in 21 sessions from $281.49 at 2023-01-05, to $368.38 at 15:13 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.73% to $11,918.81, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Super Micro Computer Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) jumped by a staggering 15.56% in 5 sessions from $72.13 at 15.56, to $83.35 at 13:50 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.9% to $11,898.71, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
CBOE Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.94% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.28. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.53% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.93 and 0.1% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.30.
via.news
National Oilwell Varco And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC), VOC Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest (VOC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t...
via.news
HighPeak Energy And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – HighPeak Energy (HPK), HBT Financial (HBT), Park City Group (PCYG) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Skyworks Solutions And GameStop On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Skyworks Solutions, Baidu, and Cincinnati Financial. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)...
via.news
Aspen Group Already 4% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.5% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.22, 89.29% below its 52-week high of $2.06. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 2.8% to $0.22. NASDAQ slid...
via.news
Zoom Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) rose 9.25% to $84.20 at 12:59 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.41% to $11,936.61, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
