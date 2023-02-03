Read full article on original website
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.87% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.87% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Monday, 6 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.557% up from its 52-week low and 6.201% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.63% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.287% up from its 52-week low and 10.952% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Copper Futures Bearish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.55% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Copper (HG) is $4.06. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 7800, 99.99% below its average volume of 15177638369.42. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Bullish Momentum With A 29% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) rose by a staggering 29.47% in 21 sessions from $12.76 at 2023-01-05, to $16.52 at 14:06 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.9% to $11,898.71, following the last session’s downward trend. Norwegian...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 6 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,520.30. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.69% up from its 52-week low and 1.05%...
GBP/EUR Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Sunday, 5 February, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.12. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.274% up from its 52-week low and 8.377% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,111.08. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2284201000, 0.17% above its average volume of 2280250927.68. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.35% for the last session’s close. At 05:09 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.31. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.52% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.21 and 2.52% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.81.
USD/CNH Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.2228% for the last session’s close. At 18:06 EST on Sunday, 5 February, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.82. Concerning USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.252% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $6.73 and 0.097% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $6.81.
Full House Resorts Stock Rises By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) jumped by a staggering 27.2% in 21 sessions from $7.39 at 2023-01-05, to $9.40 at 13:19 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.76% to $11,915.69, following the last session’s downward trend.
Platinum Futures Is 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.46% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:51 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Platinum (PL) is $981.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 955, 99.99% below its average volume of 11842528028.01. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Coffee Futures Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 9.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Coffee (KC) is $174.20. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 21272, 6.29% above its average volume of 20011.35. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Is 6% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.43. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.37% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.93 and 0.67% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.30.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Rises By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) jumped by a staggering 30.87% in 21 sessions from $281.49 at 2023-01-05, to $368.38 at 15:13 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.73% to $11,918.81, following the last session’s downward trend.
Beyond Meat Stock Went Up By Over 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped by a staggering 28.13% in 21 sessions from $14.04 at 2023-01-09, to $17.99 at 22:14 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1% to $11,887.45, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Exponent And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA), Leggett & Platt (LEG), Exxon Mobil (XOM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Gentex Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Gentex Corporation (GNTX), First Busey Corporation (BUSE), Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
Momo And FAT Brands On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Momo, Bionano Genomics, and Mizuho Financial Group. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change.
ImmunoGen Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and ImmunoGen‘s pre-market value is already 4.94% up. ImmunoGen’s last close was $4.66, 29.71% below its 52-week high of $6.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with ImmunoGen (IMGN) falling 5.28% to $4.66. NASDAQ dropped 1.59% to $12,006.96,...
Glori Energy And Xenetic Biosciences On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Glori Energy, Genetic Technologies Ltd, and Catalent. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Glori Energy...
