via.news

EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.87% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.87% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Monday, 6 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.557% up from its 52-week low and 6.201% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news

USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.63% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.287% up from its 52-week low and 10.952% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

Copper Futures Bearish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.55% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Copper (HG) is $4.06. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 7800, 99.99% below its average volume of 15177638369.42. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 6 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,520.30. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.69% up from its 52-week low and 1.05%...
via.news

GBP/EUR Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Sunday, 5 February, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.12. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.274% up from its 52-week low and 8.377% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,111.08. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2284201000, 0.17% above its average volume of 2280250927.68. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.35% for the last session’s close. At 05:09 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.31. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.52% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.21 and 2.52% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.81.
via.news

USD/CNH Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.2228% for the last session’s close. At 18:06 EST on Sunday, 5 February, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.82. Concerning USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.252% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $6.73 and 0.097% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $6.81.
via.news

Full House Resorts Stock Rises By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) jumped by a staggering 27.2% in 21 sessions from $7.39 at 2023-01-05, to $9.40 at 13:19 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.76% to $11,915.69, following the last session’s downward trend.
COLORADO STATE
via.news

Platinum Futures Is 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.46% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:51 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Platinum (PL) is $981.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 955, 99.99% below its average volume of 11842528028.01. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Coffee Futures Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 9.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Coffee (KC) is $174.20. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 21272, 6.29% above its average volume of 20011.35. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

CBOE Is 6% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.43. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.37% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.93 and 0.67% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.30.
via.news

Beyond Meat Stock Went Up By Over 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped by a staggering 28.13% in 21 sessions from $14.04 at 2023-01-09, to $17.99 at 22:14 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1% to $11,887.45, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Exponent And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA), Leggett & Platt (LEG), Exxon Mobil (XOM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
MISSOURI STATE
via.news

ImmunoGen Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and ImmunoGen‘s pre-market value is already 4.94% up. ImmunoGen’s last close was $4.66, 29.71% below its 52-week high of $6.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with ImmunoGen (IMGN) falling 5.28% to $4.66. NASDAQ dropped 1.59% to $12,006.96,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

