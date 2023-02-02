Read full article on original website
Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways
SAN JOSE -- Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on San Jose roadways on Monday.San Jose police said the first fatally occurred approximately 7 a.m. near the area of Jackson Ave. and the southbound I-680 on-ramp According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has...
Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
Police make arrest in San Jose homicide
San Jose recorded its third homicide of the year when a gunshot victim died at a local hospital on Saturday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
3 people found dead of suspected fentanyl overdoses in Bay Area
Three people were found dead and one was taken to the hospital, officials said.
1 man shot, killed in San Jose; city's 3rd homicide this year, police say
Police say the victim was shot along the 2000 block of Pepper Way.
SFGate
Police Take Man Into Custody For Brandishing Firearm
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) Police in Santa Cruz arrested a man early Saturday morning for brandishing a firearm. Officers responded to the 300 block of Lee Street after a caller reported a man was in the backyard of the caller's residence and had pointed a gun in their direction. The caller...
SFGate
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Shooting At Business
A shooting at a Stockton business Saturday night left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two...
Joseph Gavin remembered after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A week has passed since 14-year-old Joseph Gavin died in a solo vehicle accident making him the first person in San Jose to die this year from a traffic collision. A girl who was also in the car died at the hospital. Police said the car was speeding, and the […]
KTVU FOX 2
2nd person to die at Santa Rita Jail in 2 weeks
DUBLIN, Calif. - A man died at Santa Rita Jail last week – the second person to die there in less than two weeks. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Charles Johnson, 45, who they said died on Saturday after suffering a medical emergency at the jail the day before about 11:20 a.m. during the distribution of pills.
Mother and son struck by SUV while walking to Castro Valley school
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A mother and her son were struck by a car on the way to a Castro Valley school on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 7:50 a.m. as a 40-year-old woman was walking with her 7-year-old son down the sidewalk on Proctor Road when they were struck […]
San Jose police officer shot by suspect in standoff
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was shot during a standoff Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., two officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Story Roads. The suspect exited his car and began to shoot at the two officers, […]
SFGate
Police Allegedly Find 21 Pounds Of Fentanyl And Firearms After Multi-City Investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Four people were arrested on Wednesday in San Francisco for alleged possession of firearms and narcotics sales. An investigation that began in San Francisco to disrupt drugs that were allegedly destined for the Tenderloin district resulted in search warrants being executed at residences in Oakland on the 2500-block of 61st Avenue and the 1800-block of East 24th Street, San Francisco police said in a news release.
1 dead, another wounded in Sunday afternoon Oakland shooting
OAKLAND -- A shooting in Oakland Sunday afternoon left one person dead and another injured, according to police.Police responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 4000 block of East 18th Street around 1:30 p.m. arrived on scene to find two victims with gunshot wounds.Officers provided medical attention until paramedics took over and both victims were transported to a nearby hospital.One of the victims later died from their injuries while the other was listed in stable condition.The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.The Oakland police department homicide section is investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to contact them at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Jewish synagogue shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Jewish synagogue in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Friday and may also be linked to another incident where he brandished a firearm at a San Francisco theater, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Following Wednesday's shooting at the synagogue, SFPD […]
KTVU FOX 2
Road rage results in machete attack on San Jose food delivery driver: VIDEO
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose DoorDash driver was attacked by a driver with a machete in a bizarre episode of road rage. Jerry Gonzales said he was making a delivery Monday night near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue when he was approached from behind by a driver flashing his brights.
SFGate
Prison for woman who admitted statutory rape of young boys
MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old Northern California woman pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of teenage boys and will serve nearly eight years in state prison, prosecutors said Monday. Jennifer Decarlo last week entered guilty pleas to two counts of lewd acts upon a minor, two counts of...
Major injury crash closes State Route 4 on-ramp in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The eastbound State Route 4 on-ramp is closed from Contra Loma Boulevard after a traffic crash on Tuesday afternoon, Antioch police said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Contra Loma Boulevard between Buchanan Road and State Route 4. The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. and at least one person […]
Suspect who led Fremont police on wild chase arrested with replica handgun
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 31-year-old suspect who led police on a wild chase was arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges, according to an alert from the Fremont Police Department. The incident began when officers responded on Jan. 25 at 6:45 p.m. on a report of a family disturbance between a 28-year-old woman and her […]
Convicted gunman riddled victim, home with bullets in Pittsburg road rage shooting
PITTSBURG -- The suspect who fired off 24 shots in a Pittsburg road rage incident has been convicted of attempted murder and other charges.Pittsburg police said Anthony Henderson was convicted this week in the April 24, 2022 shooting of Adolfo Vasquez-Garcia.Of the shoots Henderson fired, six rounds struck Vasquez-Garcia and another 11 rounds riddled a nearby occupied home.The shooting took place at 11:15 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Frontage Road and Crestview Drive regarding several shots being fired.Initially, officers could not locate any signs of a shooting taking place in the area. Just after 11:35 p.m., officers received...
Mountain Democrat
Assault, carjacking suspect arrested in San Francisco
A suspect in a Diamond Springs carjacking and assault was arrested by San Francisco police officers Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Scarbrough, 28, was taken into the custody of the San Francisco Police Department shortly after her white 1995 Isuzu Trooper was reportedly found unoccupied in the city. A warrant had been issued for Scarbrough’s arrest following a Dec. 31, 2022, alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking at a gas station at 639 Pleasant Valley Road that sent one victim to a local hospital with knife wounds, sheriff’s officials reported.
