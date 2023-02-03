Northbound Highway 1 at Paloma Avenue in Pacifica will be closed for construction three straight nights, beginning Monday so Caltrans can do overnight bridge repair work. Work will start at 10 p.m. on Monday and continue Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The closure will remain in effect until 5 a.m. the following morning. Caltrans says the work will be complete by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

