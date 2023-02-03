ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

1 Killed, 2 Injured After Shooting At Business

A shooting at a Stockton business Saturday night left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two...
STOCKTON, CA
Police Seek Public's Help In Solving 2020 Homicide

San Pablo police are asking for the public's help in the unsolved 2020 homicide of Shawn Tillis, officials said Monday. Tillis, 27, was fatally shot in a parking lot on the 1300 block of Rumrill Boulevard on June 12, 2020. According to footage, police believe two suspects approached Tillis' vehicle...
SAN PABLO, CA
Caltrans Closing Highway 1 In Pacifica Three Nights Next Week For Road Work

Northbound Highway 1 at Paloma Avenue in Pacifica will be closed for construction three straight nights, beginning Monday so Caltrans can do overnight bridge repair work. Work will start at 10 p.m. on Monday and continue Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The closure will remain in effect until 5 a.m. the following morning. Caltrans says the work will be complete by 5 a.m. Wednesday.
PACIFICA, CA
Police Allegedly Find 21 Pounds Of Fentanyl And Firearms After Multi-City Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Four people were arrested on Wednesday in San Francisco for alleged possession of firearms and narcotics sales. An investigation that began in San Francisco to disrupt drugs that were allegedly destined for the Tenderloin district resulted in search warrants being executed at residences in Oakland on the 2500-block of 61st Avenue and the 1800-block of East 24th Street, San Francisco police said in a news release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow. accumulations of 4 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50. mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Drag Kings To Make History In Valentine’S Day-Themed ‘Royales’

Roses, sentimental cards, heart-shaped candy and boxes of chocolate; dinner in a nice restaurant or delivered via DoorDash from said nice restaurant; a romcom probably featuring Sandra Bullock -- these could pass as an acceptable ode to Valentine's Day and conveyance of love. But if these social norms induce a...

