Outcomes in Kidney Transplant Recipients After COVID-19 Vaccine
Recipients of kidney transplantation who contract COVID-19 are at increased risk of mortality, with an incidence of death four times higher than in the general population. The availability of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 infection have dramatically changed the impact of COVID-19, even within the vulnerable population of kidney transplant recipients; however, patients who have received a transplant have impaired immunological response to the mRNA vaccines.
Practice Tips With Dr. Lichaa: The Role of Angulated Micro-Catheters in PCI
In this edition of Dr. Hady Lichaa’s Practice Tips series, Dr. Lichaa details the role of angulated micro-catheters in complex coronary bifurcation PCI. The case example shows a two-stent strategy with a “Reverse Culotte” technique given the large side branch, severity of the side branch ostial disease and the angle of the bifurcation.
Dr. Ponni Subbiah On Positive Study Results For Parkinson’s Disease Psychosis Patients
A recent retrospective analysis published in Drug Safety showed lower all-cause mortality risk among Parkinson’s disease Psychosis (PDP) patients treated with NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin) compared to those treated with other atypical antipsychotics. This is notable because NUPLAZID is the only FDA approved treatment for PDP and NUPLAZID stands alone among atypical antipsychotics in targeting key serotonin receptors versus dopamine.
Living a Healthy Lifestyle May Prevent Long COVID
People who live a healthy lifestyle prior to COVID-19 infection have a significantly lower risk of post-COVID-19 condition (PCC), informally known as long COVID, according to a new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine. Long COVID is defined as COVID symptoms that persist beyond 4 weeks after initial infection. The...
Predicting Atrial Fibrillation Based on Atrial Fibrosis
In a recent meta-analysis published in Current Cardiology Reviews, researchers explored whether stages of fibrosis observed on late gadolinium enhancement magnetic resonance imaging (LGE-MRI) could predict atrial fibrillation recurrence after catheter ablation. According to the study’s lead author, Manjari Rani Regmi, there was a strong association between left atrial fibrosis...
Nivolumab With Ipilimumab in Metastatic NSCLC
In the recently completed CheckMate 817 trial, researchers evaluated flat-dose nivolumab plus weight-adjusted ipilimumab as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). According to the study’s authors, the nivolumab plus ipilimumab regimen was associated with durable response and manageable safety in the primary cohort of patients with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status (PS) of 0-1. The findings were reported in the Journal for the Immunotherapy of Cancer.
MIS-C and AKI in Pediatric COVID-19
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) is a rare pediatric hyper-inflammatory disorder that may follow SARS-CoV-2 infection in children. Approximately 1/4 to 1/3 of patients with MIS-C develop acute kidney injury (AKI) and face increased risk for poor prognosis. Anchal Kumar Tripathi, MBBS, and colleagues performed a review to assess the incidence...
The PASCAL System – Promising Results for Complex Degenerative Mitral Regurgitation
The PASCAL system for transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) for degenerative mitral regurgitation (DMR) demonstrates favorable outcomes in those with complex mitral valve anatomy.1. The advent of Mitral TEER (M-TEER) has revolutionized the management of both primary (a.k.a. degenerative) and secondary (a.k.a. functional) mitral regurgitation by offering a safe, effective, and...
