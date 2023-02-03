Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Maine Top Election Official Testifies Against Voter ID Bill
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's top election official testified Monday against a bill that would require voters to produce photo identification to cast ballots, saying it's unnecessary and would reduce voter participation. Maine already requires proof of identity when registering to vote and requiring residents to show a specific...
More Than 400 Snacks, Sandwiches Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) – A variety of sandwiches, salads, wraps, snacks and yogurt made by the company Fresh Ideation Food Group have been recalled because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. All of the products have a “Fresh Creative Cuisine” label or an identifier on the bottom...
Blustery, Cold Storm Adds to California's Big Snowpack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A blustery weekend storm added to California's big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday. Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise. For a time on...
Justin Rose Wins at Pebble Beach to End 4-Year Drought
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year. His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.
