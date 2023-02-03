Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Retail Investors Flock to Small-Cap AI Firms as Big Tech Battles for Share
(Reuters) - Retail investors are piling into small-cap firms that are into building artificial intelligence tools amid intensifying competition between Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft to secure leadership in the next big driver of growth. The viral success of ChatGPT has turned the spotlight on AI on Wall Street, reminiscent of...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Centene Warns of Hit to Fast-Growing Medicare Advantage Business Next Year
(Reuters) -Centene Corp on Tuesday said profit at its fast-growing Medicare Advantage (MA) business will take a beating in 2024 due to a sharp cut in its rating by a U.S. federal agency and likely lower-than-expected government payouts to health insurers. The gloomy outlook for MA, one of the fastest...
KKR Reports 42% Drop in Earnings on Lower Asset Sales
NEW YORK (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter after-tax distributable earnings dropped 42% year-on-year, driven by asset sale declines in its private equity portfolio and lower transaction fees in the capital markets division. After-tax distributable earnings, which represent the cash available to pay dividends to...
Wall Street Edges Lower Ahead of Powell Comments
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments, which will be scrutinized for further clues on how long the central bank will keep interest rates higher. Powell's comments, due at 12:40 p.m. EST (1740 GMT) before the Economic Club of...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Central Bank Test Lab to Trial 'Stablecoin' Monitoring System
LONDON (Reuters) - A global central bank test lab run out of London is designing a 'stablecoin' monitoring system aimed at giving authorities a clearer picture on how they work and how to regulate them in future. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency which aim to maintain a 1:1 peg...
Linde Forecasts Earnings Growth in 2023 Supported by Hydrogen Deals
(Reuters) -Linde,, the world's largest industrial gases company, forecast earnings growth for 2023 on Tuesday after better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, boosted by clean hydrogen projects as companies seek to cut emissions. The group on Monday said it would invest $1.8 billion to supply clean hydrogen to OCI's blue ammonia plant in...
Boeing-Supplier Spirit Burns More Cash on Supply Chain Snarls
(Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected cash burn for the fourth quarter as a fractured supply chain forced the aerospace parts maker to hold on to inventory. Shares of the Boeing supplier were down 5% at $32.60 in light premarket trade. Although a recovery in...
China Fires Back at Biden’s Decision to Shoot Down Balloon as Domestic Criticism Soars
China on Monday broke from its previously conciliatory tone about its surveillance balloon that drifted over the U.S. and lashed out at President Joe Biden’s decision to shoot it down over the weekend after it cleared the mainland. [. READ:. U.S. Downs Chinese Balloon ]. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao...
India's Adani Crisis Spills Over Into Street Protests as Losses Top $110 Billion
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies...
Mexico Peso to Pare Recent Gains but Be Kept Firm by Tight Policy: Reuters Poll
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Mexico's peso is set to pare its advance of recent months but will keep trading at firm levels, helped by the central bank's aggressive policy tightening to combat elevated inflation, a Reuters poll showed. While the decline would give back part of the currency's appreciation of...
U.S. Seeks Chinese Balloon Remnants, Says Approach to China Will Stay Calm
WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) -The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday imposed a temporary security zone in waters off South Carolina during the military's search for debris from a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down by a U.S. fighter jet, and the White House said it would keep a calm approach to relations with Beijing.
Morgan Stanley Appoints Aronovitch as Southeast Asia CEO - Memo
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has named David Aronovitch as its chief executive officer for Southeast Asia as part of its efforts to strengthen its franchise in the region, according to a memo seen by Reuters. With the appointment, Ronald Ong, a veteran banker with a career spanning three decades,...
China Will Strive to Achieve Economic Improvement - President Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will strive to achieve overall improvement in economic operations, further guide business entities to strengthen confidence and stabilize expectations, state radio cited President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday. The world's second-largest economy grew 3% in 2022 from a year earlier, badly missing the official target...
U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
China Says It Will Set up Yuan Clearing Arrangements in Brazil
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout. The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to...
Turkish Port of Iskenderun Damaged, Ships Diverting -Maersk
LONDON (Reuters) - The southern Turkish port of Iskenderun has suffered severe structural damage due to an earthquake with all operations halted until further notice, container shipping firm AP Moller Maersk said on Tuesday. Maersk said in an advisory it was not yet clear when the port would return to...
Bertelsmann Subsidiary to End, Sell Dozens of Magazines
BERLIN (AP) — German media group RTL Deutschland said Tuesday it will stop publishing 23 print magazines and seek to sell almost two dozen others, affecting about 700 jobs. The company is part of Bertelsmann, the German conglomerate that also owns Penguin Random House. RTL Deutschland said it wants to focus on core brands that currently make up about 70% of its publishing turnover, including newsweekly Stern, business magazine Capital and educational monthly GEO.
