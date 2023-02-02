Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at Biden’s Decision to Shoot Down Balloon as Domestic Criticism Soars
China on Monday broke from its previously conciliatory tone about its surveillance balloon that drifted over the U.S. and lashed out at President Joe Biden’s decision to shoot it down over the weekend after it cleared the mainland. [. READ:. U.S. Downs Chinese Balloon ]. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao...
Markets are surging as fears about the economy fade. Why the optimists could be wrong
The markets have rallied this year as investors believe inflation will continue to ease and that the economy will avoid a recession – but it could end in tears.
US News and World Report
Oil Surges More Than 3% as Fed's Powell Eases Rate Hike Concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than 3% on Tuesday after the head of the U.S. central bank eased market concerns over interest rate hikes, while recovering demand in China also boosted prices. Brent crude futures were up $2.70, or 3.3%, to $83.69 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas...
Motley Fool
This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
A lesser-known subindex of a closely watched economic indicator portends trouble for the U.S. economy. Additionally, the Treasury yield curve suggests tough times may lie ahead for the economy and Wall Street. Despite heightened volatility, weakness in equities may represent a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for long-term investors. You’re reading a...
China's finance minister, central bank governor to attend debt roundtable in India -IMF
Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's finance minister and its central bank governor will attend a roundtable with other creditors and some borrowing countries in February in India, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a CBS' 60 Minutes interview on Sunday.
US News and World Report
U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
Britain needs new 'stockpile' strategy to support Ukraine, says Labour
LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain must set out a new strategy to boost military production and overhaul wasteful procurement to better support Ukraine and signal to Russia that things can only get worse, opposition Labour's defence policy chief said on Tuesday.
US News and World Report
Fed’s Powell Lauds Progress on Inflation, Warns the Process of Disinflation ‘Is Just Beginning’
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the “disinflation process has begun” but that higher interest rates would be around for a while. The message, delivered in a lunchtime chat with the Economic Club of Washington, reiterated statements he made a week ago after the central bank downshifted its level of interest rate hikes to 25 basis points following a series of 75 and 50 basis point increases in 2022.
India, U.S. discuss Narendra Modi White House visit
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter.
US News and World Report
BoE and Treasury Think UK Is 'Likely' to Need Digital Currency - Telegraph
LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England (BoE) and Britain's finance ministry think the UK is likely to need to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) later this decade, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, citing an unreleased government report. "On the basis of our work to date, the Bank...
US News and World Report
Biden Says U.S.-China Relations Not Weakened by Balloon Incident
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States' downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said it was always his view that the balloon needed...
US News and World Report
Tunisian President Dismisses Foreign Minister
TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi on Tuesday, replacing him with the former ambassador to the European Union and Belgium Nabil Ammar. The switch comes as Tunisia navigates the political uncertainty unleashed after Saied's seizure of broad powers in 2021 and as it seeks foreign...
US News and World Report
Australia Central Bank Signals More Tightening Ahead After Lifting Rates to Decade-High
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank raised its cash rate 25 basis points to a decade-high of 3.35% on Tuesday and reiterated that further increases would be needed, a more hawkish policy tilt than many had expected. Wrapping up its February policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) also dropped...
IMF's Georgieva on "devastating" impact of Soviet policies
In an appearance on CBS's "60 Minutes" last night, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva mostly focused on the global economic outlook, inflation, and emerging market debt problems. But she also shared some personal stories of how growing up Soviet-era Bulgaria (and the aftermath of the Cold War) shaped her understanding...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Crypto Is Flat Before Fed Chair Speech; Japan's SBI Building a Metamask Competitor for Yen-Denominated NFT Trading
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: What's next for crypto prices? Traders are waiting for a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before they make their next moves. In Japan, one digital assets company wants to build the market for NFT trading in yen.
ECB's Visco says caution warranted in policy tightening
MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) can take a cautious approach to raising interest rates given that short-term inflation expectations have dropped sharply and longer-term ones remain under control, a top Italian policymaker said on Saturday.
US News and World Report
Yellen: 'You Don't Have a Recession' When U.S. Unemployment at 53-Year Low
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she saw a path for avoiding a U.S. recession, with inflation coming down significantly and the economy remaining strong, given the strength of the U.S. labor market. "You don't have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest...
US News and World Report
Britons Face 20,000 Digital Pound Cap Under Bank of England Plan
LONDON (Reuters) -Britons would be limited to 20,000 digital pounds ($24,000) each if the country goes ahead with a digital currency, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday. Britain's government said on Monday that it and the BoE were pressing on with work on a possible digital...
US News and World Report
ECB's IT Head Named as Next German Cybersecurity Chief
BERLIN (Reuters) - Claudia Plattner, the European Central Bank's director general for information systems, was named as Germany's next cybersecurity chief on Tuesday, filling a position left empty for months after the previous head was fired following reports of possible Russia ties. Plattner, a trained mathematician who has held her...
Comments / 0