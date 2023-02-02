Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the “disinflation process has begun” but that higher interest rates would be around for a while. The message, delivered in a lunchtime chat with the Economic Club of Washington, reiterated statements he made a week ago after the central bank downshifted its level of interest rate hikes to 25 basis points following a series of 75 and 50 basis point increases in 2022.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO