US News and World Report

Oil Surges More Than 3% as Fed's Powell Eases Rate Hike Concerns

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than 3% on Tuesday after the head of the U.S. central bank eased market concerns over interest rate hikes, while recovering demand in China also boosted prices. Brent crude futures were up $2.70, or 3.3%, to $83.69 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas...
Motley Fool

This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

A lesser-known subindex of a closely watched economic indicator portends trouble for the U.S. economy. Additionally, the Treasury yield curve suggests tough times may lie ahead for the economy and Wall Street. Despite heightened volatility, weakness in equities may represent a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for long-term investors. You’re reading a...
US News and World Report

U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

Fed’s Powell Lauds Progress on Inflation, Warns the Process of Disinflation ‘Is Just Beginning’

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the “disinflation process has begun” but that higher interest rates would be around for a while. The message, delivered in a lunchtime chat with the Economic Club of Washington, reiterated statements he made a week ago after the central bank downshifted its level of interest rate hikes to 25 basis points following a series of 75 and 50 basis point increases in 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

BoE and Treasury Think UK Is 'Likely' to Need Digital Currency - Telegraph

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England (BoE) and Britain's finance ministry think the UK is likely to need to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) later this decade, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, citing an unreleased government report. "On the basis of our work to date, the Bank...
US News and World Report

Biden Says U.S.-China Relations Not Weakened by Balloon Incident

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States' downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said it was always his view that the balloon needed...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Tunisian President Dismisses Foreign Minister

TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi on Tuesday, replacing him with the former ambassador to the European Union and Belgium Nabil Ammar. The switch comes as Tunisia navigates the political uncertainty unleashed after Saied's seizure of broad powers in 2021 and as it seeks foreign...
US News and World Report

Australia Central Bank Signals More Tightening Ahead After Lifting Rates to Decade-High

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank raised its cash rate 25 basis points to a decade-high of 3.35% on Tuesday and reiterated that further increases would be needed, a more hawkish policy tilt than many had expected. Wrapping up its February policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) also dropped...
Axios

IMF's Georgieva on "devastating" impact of Soviet policies

In an appearance on CBS's "60 Minutes" last night, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva mostly focused on the global economic outlook, inflation, and emerging market debt problems. But she also shared some personal stories of how growing up Soviet-era Bulgaria (and the aftermath of the Cold War) shaped her understanding...
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Crypto Is Flat Before Fed Chair Speech; Japan's SBI Building a Metamask Competitor for Yen-Denominated NFT Trading

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: What's next for crypto prices? Traders are waiting for a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before they make their next moves. In Japan, one digital assets company wants to build the market for NFT trading in yen.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

ECB's Visco says caution warranted in policy tightening

MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) can take a cautious approach to raising interest rates given that short-term inflation expectations have dropped sharply and longer-term ones remain under control, a top Italian policymaker said on Saturday.
US News and World Report

Britons Face 20,000 Digital Pound Cap Under Bank of England Plan

LONDON (Reuters) -Britons would be limited to 20,000 digital pounds ($24,000) each if the country goes ahead with a digital currency, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday. Britain's government said on Monday that it and the BoE were pressing on with work on a possible digital...
US News and World Report

ECB's IT Head Named as Next German Cybersecurity Chief

BERLIN (Reuters) - Claudia Plattner, the European Central Bank's director general for information systems, was named as Germany's next cybersecurity chief on Tuesday, filling a position left empty for months after the previous head was fired following reports of possible Russia ties. Plattner, a trained mathematician who has held her...

