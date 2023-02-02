Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
China Says It Will Set up Yuan Clearing Arrangements in Brazil
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout. The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
US News and World Report
Turkey's President Erdogan Says Western Missions Will 'Pay' for Closures
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday...
France, India, UAE announce trilateral cooperation initiative
France, India and the United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced a trilateral cooperation initiative to work together on various issues, including energy and combatting climate change.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at Biden’s Decision to Shoot Down Balloon as Domestic Criticism Soars
China on Monday broke from its previously conciliatory tone about its surveillance balloon that drifted over the U.S. and lashed out at President Joe Biden’s decision to shoot it down over the weekend after it cleared the mainland. [. READ:. U.S. Downs Chinese Balloon ]. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao...
US News and World Report
Oil Surges More Than 3% as Fed's Powell Eases Rate Hike Concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than 3% on Tuesday after the head of the U.S. central bank eased market concerns over interest rate hikes, while recovering demand in China also boosted prices. Brent crude futures were up $2.70, or 3.3%, to $83.69 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas...
US News and World Report
Germany's Habeck Optimistic EU and U.S. Can Reduce Trade Tension
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism on Monday about resolving a European Union trade dispute with Washington, saying he saw room for compromise on certain elements of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and its green subsidies. Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369...
US News and World Report
Germany Says Russia Must Pressure Syria Into Ensuring Quake Aid Arrives
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called on Russia to help pressure Syria into allowing humanitarian aid into the country for victims of Monday's deadly earthquakes quickly and without additional obstacles. "All international actors, including Russia, should exert their pressure on the Syrian regime to ensure...
US News and World Report
U.S. Trade Gap Widens in December; Deficit Highest on Record in 2022
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing half of the prior month's sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports of goods dropped to a 10-month low amid cooling global demand and declining crude oil prices. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
US News and World Report
Russia Asks Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Speak on Ukraine Arms at UN
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia has asked Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters to speak to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday at a meeting that Moscow requested to discuss the delivery of weapons to Ukraine. "Russian diplomacy used to be serious. What next? Mr. Bean?" said a U.N. Security Council...
US News and World Report
Philippines Coast Guard Chief Says Boosts South China Sea Presence
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine Coast Guard has stepped up its presence in the disputed South China Sea by deploying additional vessels and conducting more sorties and overflights to protect maritime territory and the country's fishermen, its chief said on Monday. Beijing's sweeping claims of sovereignty over the waterway have...
US News and World Report
Fed’s Powell Lauds Progress on Inflation, Warns the Process of Disinflation ‘Is Just Beginning’
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the “disinflation process has begun” but that higher interest rates would be around for a while. The message, delivered in a lunchtime chat with the Economic Club of Washington, reiterated statements he made a week ago after the central bank downshifted its level of interest rate hikes to 25 basis points following a series of 75 and 50 basis point increases in 2022.
US News and World Report
Stocks Slip as Worries About High Rates Weigh on Wall Street
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street shaved off more of its strong start to the year on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week driven by worries about higher interest rates and inflation. The S&P 500 fell 25.40, or 0.6%, to 4,111.08 for its second straight...
CoinDesk
UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
Apollo assessing possible CS First Boston investment -source
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) is among a group of financial firms considering investing in Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) revamped investment bank CS First Boston, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz: Putin Has Not Threatened Me or Germany - Bild
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin in his telephone conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "has not made any threats against me or Germany," Scholz said in an interview with Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag. Former British prime minister Boris Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary early...
US News and World Report
Iraq to Discuss With U.S. How to Pay Russian Energy Firms, Iraqi Foreign Minister Says
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq will discuss with Washington this week how to pay dues owed to Russian oil companies despite sanctions, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday. "We will discuss this problem with the American side. There are sanctions in place that should not be imposed on the Iraqi side because the cooperation with Russian companies is ongoing and there are active Russian companies in Iraq," Hussein said during a news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Baghdad.
Brexit causes collapse in European research funding for Oxbridge
Oxford and Cambridge universities, once given more than £130m a year in total by European research programmes, are now getting £1m annually between them
