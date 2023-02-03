Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Exclusive-JPMorgan CEO Says Too Early to Declare Victory Against Inflation
MIAMI (Reuters) -The chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest U.S. bank, cautioned against declaring victory against inflation too early, warning the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates above the 5% mark if higher prices ended up "sticky." Dimon's warning came after Federal Reserve officials said more rate...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
US News and World Report
Yellen: 'You Don't Have a Recession' When U.S. Unemployment at 53-Year Low
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she saw a path for avoiding a U.S. recession, with inflation coming down significantly and the economy remaining strong, given the strength of the U.S. labor market. "You don't have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest...
US News and World Report
U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
US News and World Report
Russia Asks Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Speak on Ukraine Arms at UN
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia has asked Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters to speak to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday at a meeting that Moscow requested to discuss the delivery of weapons to Ukraine. "Russian diplomacy used to be serious. What next? Mr. Bean?" said a U.N. Security Council...
US News and World Report
China Car Sales Plunge 38% in January as Subsidies, Tax Cut End
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China's passenger car sales slumped 38% in January, reversing a 2.4% gain in the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday, as demand weakened after a tax cut on combustion engine cars and subsidies on electric vehicles (EV) expired. Sales of new energy cars that include pure...
US News and World Report
Iraq to Discuss With U.S. How to Pay Russian Energy Firms, Iraqi Foreign Minister Says
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq will discuss with Washington this week how to pay dues owed to Russian oil companies despite sanctions, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday. "We will discuss this problem with the American side. There are sanctions in place that should not be imposed on the Iraqi side because the cooperation with Russian companies is ongoing and there are active Russian companies in Iraq," Hussein said during a news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Baghdad.
US News and World Report
Analysis-Canada's Decriminalization Experiment No Match for Toxic Drug Supply
TORONTO (Reuters) - A Canadian experiment to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs could reduce stigma and police run-ins for addicts but does little to tackle a bigger problem of overdose deaths from drugs adulterated with lethal ingredients. The province of British Columbia, at the epicentre of a drug poisoning...
US News and World Report
Sweden Increasingly a Focus for Islamic Extremists, Security Police Say
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden has moved into the spotlight for violent Islamic extremists after a number of incidents including the recent public burning of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, the security services said on Wednesday. "Recent developments with threats targeted at Sweden and Swedish interests are serious and affect Sweden's...
US News and World Report
American Wealth Has Declined for All Income Groups – Except Those at the Bottom
During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden plans to tout the success of his economic strategy, one the administration says is rooted in the principle that “we must build the economy from the bottom up and middle out, not the top down.”. When it...
US News and World Report
Gas Explosion Kills Five People in Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least five people were killed on Tuesday in a gas explosion that ripped through a five-floor building in the town of Yefremov south of Moscow, the RIA news agency said, citing emergency services. "So far, seven people have been rescued; unfortunately, five people died," the emergency services...
US News and World Report
U.S. VP Harris Highlights $4.2 Billion Private Sector Investment in Central America
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Private companies have committed to invest $4.2 billion in northern Central America as part of an effort by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to reduce migration by targeting economic development, the White House said on Monday. The latest figures, up from $3.2 billion announced in June 2022,...
US News and World Report
Biden Says U.S.-China Relations Not Weakened by Balloon Incident
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States' downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said it was always his view that the balloon needed...
US News and World Report
Pentagon: ‘100% Clear’ China Balloon Was Military Craft
The Defense Department on Wednesday took aim at China’s explanation for the balloon that drifted across the U.S. last week, saying it was “100%” certain the airship was for espionage and not for benign civilian meteorological data collection as Beijing has claimed. [. Read:. China Fires Back...
US News and World Report
Shoppers to Face Fresh Price Hikes as Stores, Suppliers Pass on Costs
LONDON (Reuters) - Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates. Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough...
US News and World Report
France in New Row With Germany and Spain Over Nuclear-Derived Hydrogen
PARIS/MADRID/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as 'green' in EU legislation, sources said. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion...
US News and World Report
Brazil Minister Says Bolsonaro Destroyed Country's Cultural Policies
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's former far-right president dismantled all government cultural programs and blocked funding for institutions and artists, the country's new Culture Minister Margareth Menezes said on Wednesday. Menezes, a popular singer from Bahia, was picked by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to head the newly restored ministry...
US News and World Report
Blinken Says U.S. Shared Information on Chinese Balloon With Dozens of Countries
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States has shared information it has obtained about China's spy balloon with dozens of countries around the world. Blinken also told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that he had discussed with him...
Comments / 0