housebeautiful.com
Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You
New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
Costco Expected to Discontinue 10 Products
Company shorthand known by employees and regular patrons as an asterisk on price tags has historically represented the discontinuance of an item presently for sale. 10 items are presently marked with said symbol.
US News and World Report
Spirit Airlines Says Expects DOJ Decision on JetBlue Merger in Around 30 Days
(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department of Justice...
Why Homes in These Trendy Areas Will Be More Expensive Than Ever in 2023
Climate change has a role to play.
Here's How Much Money Amazon's Massive Layoffs Cost
Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told investors how much the company had to spend in severance payments.
US News and World Report
Bertelsmann Subsidiary to End, Sell Dozens of Magazines
BERLIN (AP) — German media group RTL Deutschland said Tuesday it will stop publishing 23 print magazines and seek to sell almost two dozen others, affecting about 700 jobs. The company is part of Bertelsmann, the German conglomerate that also owns Penguin Random House. RTL Deutschland said it wants to focus on core brands that currently make up about 70% of its publishing turnover, including newsweekly Stern, business magazine Capital and educational monthly GEO.
I visited Costco for the first time. Here's what surprised me most, from the disappointing food court to great produce aisle.
I'm a chef who visited Costco for the first time in Canada. I was surprised by the underwhelming food court, great produce selection, and good deals.
US News and World Report
Retailers Offering Discounts on High-End IPhones in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Third party retailers in China are offering discounts of as much as 10% on Apple Inc's iPhone 14 Pro amid sluggish demand for smartphones. Electronics vendors JD.Com Inc and Suning are currently selling the iPhone 14 Pro basic model for 7,199 yuan ($1,062), checks of JD.com's app and Suning's website showed. That is 800 yuan cheaper than the standard price on Apple's official China website.
US News and World Report
Wall Street Gains on Powell Comments
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up more than 1% following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that were perceived to be less hawkish than expected. Powell said, in a Q&A session at the Economic Club of Washington, that he...
