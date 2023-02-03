Read full article on original website
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Analysis-Canada's Decriminalization Experiment No Match for Toxic Drug Supply
TORONTO (Reuters) - A Canadian experiment to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs could reduce stigma and police run-ins for addicts but does little to tackle a bigger problem of overdose deaths from drugs adulterated with lethal ingredients. The province of British Columbia, at the epicentre of a drug poisoning...
Shoppers to Face Fresh Price Hikes as Stores, Suppliers Pass on Costs
LONDON (Reuters) - Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates. Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough...
China Says It Will Set up Yuan Clearing Arrangements in Brazil
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout. The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to...
American Wealth Has Declined for All Income Groups – Except Those at the Bottom
During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden plans to tout the success of his economic strategy, one the administration says is rooted in the principle that “we must build the economy from the bottom up and middle out, not the top down.”. When it...
Hyundai in Talks With U.S. Labor Department Over Alabama Child Labor
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Co said it is in talks with the U.S. Department of Labor to resolve concerns about child workers in its U.S. supply chain, and the company is taking corrective actions after a Reuters investigation found children as young as 12 working in hazard-laden Alabama factories linked to the automotive giant.
Putin Approves Sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian Finance Arm
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
Blinken Says U.S. Shared Information on Chinese Balloon With Dozens of Countries
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States has shared information it has obtained about China's spy balloon with dozens of countries around the world. Blinken also told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that he had discussed with him...
India's Adani Crisis Spills Over Into Street Protests as Losses Top $110 Billion
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies...
Pentagon: ‘100% Clear’ China Balloon Was Military Craft
The Defense Department on Wednesday took aim at China’s explanation for the balloon that drifted across the U.S. last week, saying it was “100%” certain the airship was for espionage and not for benign civilian meteorological data collection as Beijing has claimed. [. Read:. China Fires Back...
U.S. Approves up to $10 Billion Sale of HIMARS Rocket Launchers, Ammunition to Poland
(Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of long-range missiles, rockets and launchers to Poland in a deal valued at up to $10 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Poland has been on a spending spree to modernize its military while simultaneously donating older weapons to its...
Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $300 Million to Settle With Shareholders Over Auto Insurance Disclosures
(Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co agreed to pay $300 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit claiming the bank hid that it had pushed unnecessary insurance on auto loan customers, according to documents filed in U.S. court on Tuesday. The Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California, which led the class...
