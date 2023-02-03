ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
US News and World Report

Analysis-Canada's Decriminalization Experiment No Match for Toxic Drug Supply

TORONTO (Reuters) - A Canadian experiment to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs could reduce stigma and police run-ins for addicts but does little to tackle a bigger problem of overdose deaths from drugs adulterated with lethal ingredients. The province of British Columbia, at the epicentre of a drug poisoning...
US News and World Report

Shoppers to Face Fresh Price Hikes as Stores, Suppliers Pass on Costs

LONDON (Reuters) - Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates. Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough...
US News and World Report

China Says It Will Set up Yuan Clearing Arrangements in Brazil

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout. The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to...
US News and World Report

Hyundai in Talks With U.S. Labor Department Over Alabama Child Labor

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Co said it is in talks with the U.S. Department of Labor to resolve concerns about child workers in its U.S. supply chain, and the company is taking corrective actions after a Reuters investigation found children as young as 12 working in hazard-laden Alabama factories linked to the automotive giant.
ALABAMA STATE
US News and World Report

Putin Approves Sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian Finance Arm

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
US News and World Report

India's Adani Crisis Spills Over Into Street Protests as Losses Top $110 Billion

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies...
US News and World Report

Pentagon: ‘100% Clear’ China Balloon Was Military Craft

The Defense Department on Wednesday took aim at China’s explanation for the balloon that drifted across the U.S. last week, saying it was “100%” certain the airship was for espionage and not for benign civilian meteorological data collection as Beijing has claimed. [. Read:. China Fires Back...

