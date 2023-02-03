ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Shoppers to Face Fresh Price Hikes as Stores, Suppliers Pass on Costs

LONDON (Reuters) - Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates. Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough...
US News and World Report

China Says It Will Set up Yuan Clearing Arrangements in Brazil

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout. The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to...
US News and World Report

India's Adani Crisis Spills Over Into Street Protests as Losses Top $110 Billion

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies...
US News and World Report

Netherlands, Denmark and Germany Buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine - Dutch Gov't

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch government said on Tuesday. The Dutch defense ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry". In an interview on Dutch national broadcaster NOS, Netherlands Defense...
US News and World Report

Australia, New Zealand Talk up Their Relationships With China

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand talked up their relationships with China at a joint prime ministerial news conference on Tuesday in the latest sign of strengthening ties with their biggest trading partner. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his counterpart Chris Hipkins said they discussed climate change, security, migration...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Pentagon: ‘100% Clear’ China Balloon Was Military Craft

The Defense Department on Wednesday took aim at China’s explanation for the balloon that drifted across the U.S. last week, saying it was “100%” certain the airship was for espionage and not for benign civilian meteorological data collection as Beijing has claimed. [. Read:. China Fires Back...
US News and World Report

U.S. Briefed 40 Nations on China Spy Balloon Incident, Diplomats and Official Say

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that Washington shot down on Saturday for spying over U.S. territory, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman...

