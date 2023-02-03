Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Spirit Airlines Says Expects DOJ Decision on JetBlue Merger in Around 30 Days
(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department of Justice...
Bertelsmann Subsidiary to End, Sell Dozens of Magazines
BERLIN (AP) — German media group RTL Deutschland said Tuesday it will stop publishing 23 print magazines and seek to sell almost two dozen others, affecting about 700 jobs. The company is part of Bertelsmann, the German conglomerate that also owns Penguin Random House. RTL Deutschland said it wants to focus on core brands that currently make up about 70% of its publishing turnover, including newsweekly Stern, business magazine Capital and educational monthly GEO.
Emerging Market Funds See Big Inflows in January on China Reopening
(Reuters) - Emerging market bond and equity funds received heavy inflows in January after a dry patch last year, aided by China's reopening and softening inflation pressures worldwide. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, which covers over 33,700 emerging market (EM) funds, EM equity funds received $13.2 billion, and EM bond...
Wall Street Gains on Powell Comments
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up more than 1% following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that were perceived to be less hawkish than expected. Powell said, in a Q&A session at the Economic Club of Washington, that he...
Mexico Peso to Pare Recent Gains but Be Kept Firm by Tight Policy: Reuters Poll
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Mexico's peso is set to pare its advance of recent months but will keep trading at firm levels, helped by the central bank's aggressive policy tightening to combat elevated inflation, a Reuters poll showed. While the decline would give back part of the currency's appreciation of...
