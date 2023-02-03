Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Retail Investors Flock to Small-Cap AI Firms as Big Tech Battles for Share
(Reuters) -Retail investors are piling into small-cap firms that employ artificial intelligence amid intensifying competition between tech titans Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft to secure leadership in the next big driver of growth. The viral success of ChatGPT has turned the spotlight on AI on Wall Street, reminiscent of the...
US News and World Report
Bertelsmann Subsidiary to End, Sell Dozens of Magazines
BERLIN (AP) — German media group RTL Deutschland said Tuesday it will stop publishing 23 print magazines and seek to sell almost two dozen others, affecting about 700 jobs. The company is part of Bertelsmann, the German conglomerate that also owns Penguin Random House. RTL Deutschland said it wants to focus on core brands that currently make up about 70% of its publishing turnover, including newsweekly Stern, business magazine Capital and educational monthly GEO.
US News and World Report
Centene Profit Beats on Easing Medical Costs, Medicare Boost
(Reuters) -Health insurer Centene Corp beat fourth-quarter profit estimates by a small margin on Tuesday, helped by easing medical costs and steady demand for its government-backed Medicare health insurance business. Most health insurers saw their costs fluctuate during the pandemic, but have benefited in recent quarters from declining COVID-related hospitalizations....
US News and World Report
Linde Forecasts Earnings Growth in 2023 Supported by Hydrogen Deals
(Reuters) -Linde,, the world's largest industrial gases company, forecast earnings growth for 2023 on Tuesday after better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, boosted by clean hydrogen projects as companies seek to cut emissions. The group on Monday said it would invest $1.8 billion to supply clean hydrogen to OCI's blue ammonia plant in...
US News and World Report
Morgan Stanley Appoints Aronovitch as Southeast Asia CEO - Memo
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has named David Aronovitch as its chief executive officer for Southeast Asia as part of its efforts to strengthen its franchise in the region, according to a memo seen by Reuters. With the appointment, Ronald Ong, a veteran banker with a career spanning three decades,...
US News and World Report
FTX's Bankman-Fried, Prosecutors Reach Deal Over Contact With Employees
NEW YORK (Reuters) -FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors that would let him contact some current or former employees of cryptocurrency companies he once controlled, even as he accepts other restrictive bail conditions. In a letter to the judge overseeing the former billionaire's criminal fraud...
Comments / 0