KQED
'What Are We Afraid Of?': California Legislators May Finally Allow Their Staffers to Unionize Under New Bill
California legislators pass hundreds of laws every year. But sometimes, they free themselves from following them. On one emblematic issue, however, this may be the session when that changes: Lawmakers, who have pushed through major bills to support unions throughout California may finally let their own staffers organize. For at...
KQED
Her Murder Conviction was Overturned. ICE Still Wants to Deport Her.
Sandra Castañeda was convicted for a murder she didn’t commit and was sentenced to 40 years to life. She thought she was going to spend the rest of her life in prison. In 2018, she got hopeful news: California dismissed her sentence and ordered her release. But instead of finding freedom, she was immediately detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being released from prison.
