The 9 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now
Diversified utility stock AES (AES, $26.52) is based in Virginia, but may be familiar to folks in the Midwest through its AES Ohio and AES Indiana operations. This utility stock is even more geographically diverse than that, though, with worldwide operations that span South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. All told, it operates a power generation portfolio of almost 32,000 megawatts – enough energy to power as many as 28 million homes.
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Is First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN) was launched on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products...
Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February
The stock market has bounced off its lows from last year. However, shares of many excellent companies remain well below their peaks. Because of that, investors with some money to spare have lots of interesting opportunities these days. And that can make it hard to know which stocks to buy.
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
Qualcomm Stock Is Ready for Takeoff Despite a Weak Phone Market
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), its latest earnings, and why investors might want to remain bullish on the company. Nick shares his thoughts on the growth opportunities for this chip giant. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street delivered a mixed performance last week with the S&P 500 (up 1.6%), the Nasdaq Composite (up 3.31%) and the Russell 2000 (up 3.88%) returning positively and the Dow Jones (down 0.15%) losing a little. As expected, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25...
Where Will Altria Stock Be in 1 Year?
Altria's (NYSE: MO) stock rose nearly 6% on Feb. 1 after its fourth-quarter report. The domestic tobacco leader's revenue (net of excise taxes) stayed nearly flat year over year at $5.08 billion but missed analysts' estimates by $70 million. Its adjusted earnings rose 8% to $1.18 per share and cleared the consensus forecast by two cents.
Is SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) made its debut on 09/28/2011, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies...
Should First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FYC) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 04/19/2011, the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FYC) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $228.25...
Is iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) debuted on 07/10/2001, and offers broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Equal-Weight Cloud Computing ETF WCLD Hits Buy Signal
Are markets swinging back towards tech? The latest Fed meeting and 25 basis point hike, combined with the S&P 500 up 9% over the last month, suggest that the central bank may be getting closer to pulling off a “soft landing.” Should tech continue to bounce back, recently hitting its best level since August, an equal-weight cloud computing ETF like the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is a notable strategy to watch, having recently hit a technical buy signal.
Why Costco Stock Rose 12% in January
Shares of retail giant Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) jumped 12% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company posted another month of steady performance despite inflationary pressure. So what. Costco still sits behind behemoths Walmart and Amazon as the largest U.S. retailers, but its differentiated model...
Time to Buy These 3 Internet -Commerce Stocks?
Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list several internet commerce stocks are standing out with earnings estimate revisions on the rise. With the Internet-Commerce Industry currently in the top 11% of over 250 Zacks Industries here is a look at some of the top-rated stocks in the space to consider buying amid the strong start to 2023.
Is SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 01/26/2011, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect...
Should Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/09/2010. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $282.75 billion, making it one of the...
Why Chipotle Stock Soared Almost 19% in January
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock rose 18.7% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company didnt reportany news, but it benefited from renewed investor confidence in companies that are posting strong performance. So what. Chipotle has a working formula that breeds strong consumer...
Will CVS Health Stock Rise Post Q4 Results?
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Wednesday, February 8. We expect CVS stock to trade sideways post the results announcement, with Q4 revenue likely falling marginally below and earnings aligning with the consensus estimates. While we expect the company to post steady growth for its healthcare and pharmacy services businesses, higher costs and lower contributions from the Covid-19 vaccine administration likely weighed on its overall performance. Although we expect CVS to report a mixed Q4, CVS stock looks undervalued, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis on CVS Health’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Forget Pure-Play EV Stocks. Toyota (NYSE:TM) is Better
Pure-play EV stocks have generated a lot of buzz over the last few years, but many of these stocks are not profitable and trade at steep valuations. Investors would be wise to instead take a look at shares of the world's leading automaker, Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM). Not only does Toyota enjoy a large lead at the top of the global auto market, but the company’s stock looks like a Strong Buy based on its attractive valuation and sensible EV strategy.
