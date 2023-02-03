Call of Duty players know what to expect from seasonal drops at this point. There’s going to be a new battle pass, new weapons, new maps, and maybe some balance changes. A slew of new game modes are also coming to Modern Warfare 2 in its new season, though. And when we say “new,” we mean modes in several previous CoD titles that are just now making their way into the latest entry in the series.

7 HOURS AGO