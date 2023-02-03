Read full article on original website
Police identify 26-year-old victim in Newport News homicide
Police have identified Nekaybaw Ernestine Scott, 26, of Newport News, as the woman found dead in her apartment Tuesday after a welfare check.
Hampton police identify woman killed on Aluminum Drive
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Aluminum Drive, according to the Hampton Police Division. The victim was identified as Amy Russell, 42.
Richmond Police identify victim in fatal Southside shooting, possibly connected to Forest Hill Avenue shooting
The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of a January fatal shooting that is believed to be connected to another shooting that took place just a few blocks away on the same night.
Newport News woman found dead in apartment deemed homicide, police say
A homicide investigation is underway after Newport News police said they found a woman dead in an apartment.
Woman killed in shooting on Aluminum Avenue in Hampton: Police
Around 7:55 p.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue where they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.
Community reacts to bodycam video released by VCU Police
VCU Police released bodycam footage of a traffic stop incident -- involving an officer who used force after a suspect allegedly tried to grab his gun -- after a cellphone video of the incident was shared across social media.
Pedestrian killed in Dinwiddie County hit-and-run
Police said the pedestrian was hit on Courthouse Road at Cox Road in Dinwiddie County. The victim has not yet been identified by police.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Newport News apartment
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment near the Newsome Park area of Newport News Tuesday afternoon, police said. A homicide investigation began when officers responded to the 4300 block of Newsome Drive, which is right off Roanoke Avenue, after a welfare check was requested.
16-year-old missing out of James City County; Last seen Wed. morning
Police "urgently encourage" the public to be on the lookout for Blake Harding, who was last seen Wednesday morning.
VCU Police: Bodycam video shows suspect reach for officer’s gun in Richmond traffic stop
VCU Police has released a statement and bodycam footage following an incident involving an officer using force after a suspect allegedly tried to grab his gun during a traffic stop in Richmond.
17-year-old student found with gun at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield
L.C. Bird High School Principal Adrienne Blanton sent an email to the parents of students on Tuesday, Feb. 7, confirming that a student had a gun at the school,.
19-year-old killed after car runs off road, hits tree, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old in the city of Portsmouth.
Police: Loaded gun found in Chesterfield student's backpack
A 17-year-old L.C. Bird High School student was taken into custody Tuesday for bringing a gun to the Chesterfield County High School, according to Chesterfield Police.
Chesterfield Triple Shooting Now a Murder-Suicide
Chesterfield Triple Shooting Now a Murder-Suicide
Suffolk Police investigate armed robbery on Wilroy Road
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened yesterday, February 4. Around 11:40 p.m., police say a suspect entered the 7-Eleven on the 1125 block of Wilroy Road in Suffolk, showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect took an unknown amount of money...
Man arrives at Norfolk hospital with gunshot wound
Police in Norfolk are now investigating a shooting that injured one person overnight.
Sheriff’s Office: Courtland man dead after being shot during domestic dispute
A Courtland man died Saturday morning after he had reportedly been shot, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said.
Richmond jail under investigation following fourth inmate death
After months of concerns from deputies, City leaders and families of inmates, an investigation is finally underway inside the Richmond City Justice Center.
Preschool bathroom assault investigation underway, mom 'wants answers'
A Richmond mother has come forward with claims that a child assaulted her five-year-old daughter in a preschool bathroom at Blackwell Preschool.
Driver seriously injured in three-vehicle crash in Hanover
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT)- The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a delivery truck, Wednesday evening. Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Sliding Hill Road and King’s Charter Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed an SUV was traveling westbound on Sliding Hill Road, attempting to make a left turn onto Kings Charter, when the car allegedly pulled in front of a FedEx truck. The SUV was struck by the FedEx truck in a T-bone collision.
