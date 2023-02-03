ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

WAVY News 10

Suffolk Police investigate armed robbery on Wilroy Road

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened yesterday, February 4. Around 11:40 p.m., police say a suspect entered the 7-Eleven on the 1125 block of Wilroy Road in Suffolk, showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect took an unknown amount of money...
SUFFOLK, VA
NBC12

Driver seriously injured in three-vehicle crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT)- The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a delivery truck, Wednesday evening. Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Sliding Hill Road and King’s Charter Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed an SUV was traveling westbound on Sliding Hill Road, attempting to make a left turn onto Kings Charter, when the car allegedly pulled in front of a FedEx truck. The SUV was struck by the FedEx truck in a T-bone collision.
HANOVER, VA

