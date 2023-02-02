Read full article on original website
NFT transaction sends biggest shock on Bitcoin network in recent history
The largest Bitcoin transaction turns out to be an NFT. Bitcoin bulls cool off but golden cross might heat things up again. While everyone and their cat were focused on whether Bitcoin would kick off February with renewed upside or retracement, something interesting happened. The Bitcoin network registered the largest block in the last four months.
Aptos’ [APT] 350% performance could finally meet a stumbling block- Here’s why
The decline in CMF and Aroon shows that the APT rally was on the verge of an end. Sentiment trended negative, but whales sustained buying momentum. The incredible performance by Aptos [APT] since the start of 2023 could eventually come to a halt, as per a 6 February Santiment insight. For holders of the Layer-one (L1) token, the few days in 2023 would be that would last in their memory. According to CoinMarketCap, APT’s 30-day performance was a monumental 302.31% increase.
Bitcoin’s trillion dollar dream: Decoding if it can be a reality
ARK report predicts trillion dollar future for Bitcoin. Positive sentiment among investors and traders suggests a bright future for the king coin. The recent surge in the price of Bitcoin has reignited the belief that the leading cryptocurrency could become a trillion-dollar market in the future. ARK Research’s report takes...
Should Dogecoin buyers wait for a breakout past this psychological level before bidding?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure of Dogecoin was bullish. The lower timeframe analysis showed $0.085-$0.09 to be a support zone. Bitcoin [BTC] continued to trade beneath the $23k mark. While...
Solana’s ‘bull trap’ risks pushing SOL down by about 20%
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. SOL’s price has tripled since January. It could face a correction because of a key metric divergence and a bearish pattern. Solana [SOL] bulls should be ready...
Shiba Inu [SHIB] bull run is here? Thanks to the hype surrounding…
At press time, SHIB’s price increased by more than 25% in the last seven days. Metrics and market indicators supported the possibility of a further uptrend. Shiba Inu [SHIB] recently outperformed all the other cryptos on the top 20 list with its price action. According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB registered...
MATIC approaches the lows of a near-term range, what next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure was bearish. The presence of the range lows and bullish breaker can see recovery toward the range highs. Bitcoin is likely to see...
Solana posts losses over the past week, but here’s why buyers are interested
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The higher timeframe market structure remained bullish. Demand is likely to be seen on a dip to $22.7. Solana traded within a range formation. Longer-term investors have reasons...
XRP retests support zone: Bulls can look to book profits here
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XRP consolidated beneath the highs of a range over the past three weeks. This consolidation can see a breakout provided Bitcoin defends $22.3k. Ripple [XRP] saw some volatility...
Interest in digital assets unabated with multiple weeks of consecutive inflows: Report
Digital asset investment products logged the fourth week of consecutive inflows last week. There has been a significant increase in investments in short-bitcoin, indicating that a substantial number of investors remain uncertain about the future trajectory of the market. Inflows into digital asset investment products totaled $76 million last week,...
Ethereum [ETH] bulls, watch for a reaction at these levels to buy
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The 4-hour market structure is bearish. Buyers can await a deeper pullback, while sellers watch the $1680 mark. Ethereum has shown substantial volatility over the past week as...
Bitcoin: Evaluating if it’s the right time to enter the BTC market
The count of mini BTC addresses has shot up in the last month. Price chart reading showed that buying pressure has weakened over time. Since Bitcoin’s [BTC] price regained the $20,000 mark, the count of BTC addresses that hold 0.1 BTC increased, data from Santiment revealed. According to the...
GRT plots rising graph as it surges 30% in 24 hours: More to come?
The Graph (GRT) has surged over 100% in value in February so far. The token was overvalued at press time. Following a decline in value in 2022, The Graph [GRT] has recovered alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The value, however, has been rising even more rapidly since the beginning of February 2023. So, to what ends might this be happening, and what might the future hold?
Algorand reveals 2 key areas of focus that are important for future-proofing
Algorand shifts more attention towards interoperability and post-quantum technology. ALGO bulls maintain control over the market as bears remain subdued. As the blockchain industry continues to bloom and advance, there are undeniable challenges that need to be dealt with. Those challenges have shaped priorities for the top blockchains and this is the case for Algorand.
How SAND has fared since the commencement of its token unlock
The Sandbox commenced a token unlock process of 170 million SAND tokens. The market has since traded in a tight range. In the last 12 hours, The Sandbox executed a massive unlock rollout, releasing a total of 170 million SAND tokens worth $130 million. The unlock was carried out from...
How SingularityNET [AGIX] built momentum amid rising ChatGPT traction
AGIX topped social volume among all assets in the seven days. The token direction might continue in an upturned despite being overbought. Blockchain-powered AI token SingularityNET [AGIX], on the premise of the ChatGPT adoption, increased 680% in the last 30 days. Yes, the surge in value may not be surprising as it’s not the first time that breakthroughs in other sectors impact tokens linked with them.
Ethereum’s future hinges on validators amidst declining interest and market trends
Ethereum network’s validator numbers remained steady despite bear market. Decreased whale interest, network growth, velocity, and trader sentiment raised concerns. Validators on Ethereum [ETH] could play a significant role in the network’s future. New data on 6 February suggested that the number of new validators added to the network remained constant in 2022, even during the bear market.
BNB outperforms ETH in this area, but where is the catch
Despite beating Ethereum, BNB’s DAU was declining. BNB’s RSI and stochastic were overbought, which was bearish. Binance Coin [BNB] outperformed the king of altcoins, Ethereum [ETH], by a huge margin in terms of daily active addresses. As per CoinMarketCap, BNB’s daily active users exceeded 815,000, while Ethereum and Polygon [MATIC] reached 344,000 and 277,000, respectively.
What’s in store for the Optimism token’s long-term holders?
Optimism token interest spikes, but multiple factors threaten growth. Bedrock upgrade proposal may revive declining interest in Optimism protocol. Optimism‘s token, OP, witnessed a surge in its trading volume over the last few days. This spike in interest suggested that the Optimism protocol was gaining popularity. It was further highlighted by the dominance of OP in Uniswap trading pairs.
Despite TRON dominating Ethereum, new challenges emerge for TRX
TRON outperformed Ethereum in stablecoin dominance. The network’s growth is shown in TVL, whale interest, and price increase. The cryptocurrency world has seen tremendous growth in recent times, with several networks vying for dominance in different sectors. One area where TRON [TRX] has been making significant headway is in the stablecoin sector.
