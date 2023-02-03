Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate: First Live Photos With New 22-Inch Wheels
Introduced for the 2022 model year, the Denali Ultimate trim level is positioned as the range-topping trim for the GMC Sierra 1500 lineup. For 2023, it features a new set of wheels, and now, we’ve captured the first live photos of the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate wearing these new and exclusive shoes.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Convertible First Look Review: The Do-It-All Corvette
There is a lot for drop-top fans to like about the Chevrolet Corvette lineup. The standard Stingray and Z06 have already spawned roofless variants, and now it's the turn of the hybrid E-Ray to do the same - a model that's been touted as being perfectly track-capable but more approachable than the Z06.
Top Speed
New Rendering Exposes Chevy's Answer To The Ford Bronco And Jeep Wrangler
In recent years, the growing global demand for SUVs has also benefited a closely related vehicle category — that of genuine off-roaders. It's good when a manufacturer has had the right product in its model range for some time and can therefore respond quickly to the growing demand. This is what happened with Jeep, which has been offering its Wrangler off-roader — unrivaled for most of its range — since 1987 and is now selling it in its fourth generation with growing success. For a long time, potential competitors kept a low profile before Ford seized the opportunity in 2020 and brought the Bronco back to North America with great success. But if General Motors has its way, the two big rivals may not be left alone with their offerings for much longer. In any case, the in-house design studio has now published a sketch of an off-roader from Chevrolet that definitely whets the appetite for a production version - probably even all-electric.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Futuristic Honda Motorcycle Concept Blended Timeless Design And New Technology
As the assembled masses walked by Honda's booth at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show, they were treated to a concept motorcycle that would have a direct impact on bikes Honda had yet to make. The Zodia is the natural ancestral parent to both the mythical Valkyrie Rune and the entire series of VTX bikes (via Honda).
torquenews.com
Tesla's $30,000 Vehicle Exists - Get a New Model 3 For as Little As $30,630
You can get a Tesla Model 3 RWD, with incentives, in Oregon, for as little as $30,630. The state is also giving a $7,500 tax credit. We recently wrote about how the IRA tax credit was adjusted so that the Tesla Model Y SUV in all its forms now qualifies as an SUV with an $80,000 MSRP limit. This is good news for Tesla.
Top Speed
10 Things Every Gearhead Should Know About The 1964 Chevrolet Nova SS
The very first Chevy II Nova rolled off the production lines for the 1962 model year, just 18 months after the designers and engineers at GM got the nod to move forward with the project. The project requirements were to build a simple, affordable compact car that could take on the Ford Falcon. The people assigned to making the 1962 Chevy II fast were told to avoid trying to create a new design or style. They were told to keep it as simple as possible while offering a functional car to the public. This first Chevy II Nova came off the assembly lines with a six-cylinder that was not designed for much in the way of power and torque, but in 1964 all of that changed. The first V8 was offered as an option for buyers who ordered the top-of-the-line trim level, the 1964 Chevy II Nova SS. Most muscle car fanatics have chosen to drop the Chevy II part of the name and called these Super Sport cars simply Chevrolet Nova SS. However, it was still the same car until the Nova became its own model line in 1969. Let's take a leap back into time, check this awesome car out, and discover some things that every true gearhead should know about.
Ford vs. GM: A tale of two automakers
GM and Ford are driving down two different paths for investors, creating a divide within the automotive sector after quarterly earnings and input from the CEOs.
fordauthority.com
1994 Ford Aspire Offered A Lot Of Goodies For Buyers: Video
MotorWeek‘s Retro Review series has been giving us warm, fuzzy flashbacks for years now, transporting us back to different times to take a look at some cool vehicles in their prime. This includes the 1992 Ford Taurus wagon, 1993 Ford Probe, the GM-fighting 1997 Ford Expedition, 2002 Ford Focus SVT, the revolutionary 1997 Ford F-150, 2002 SVT Ford Ranger Lightning Bolt Concept, and 2002 Ford Thunderbird, to name just a few. Now, John Davis and his crew are back with yet another blast from the past – this Retro Review of the 1994 Ford Aspire.
6th-Gen GM Small Block V8 Is Great News
Electrification isn’t all the future holds after all…. The future is electric is a phrase we’ve heard constantly over the past couple years or so. The saying has become cliché, like asking someone how they’re doing when you don’t want to hear a genuine answer, however many have bought into it lock, stock, and barrel. For those people, GM’s announcement that will be creating a next-gen Small Block V8 engine is probably absolutely shocking if not deeply offensive.
torquenews.com
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 - What Makes It So Special?
We show you exactly why the 2023 Silverado ZR2 pickup truck is considered Chevrolet’s “flagship” vehicle. We counted a dozen things lesser trucks don’t have. Special pickup trucks are all the rage. Raptor, TRX, Lightning, Tremor, TRD Pro, Pro-4X, Big Horn, and all the rest are the special nicknames given to some of Chevrolet’s pickup truck competitors. To match this list of better-than-standard pickups, Chevrolet’s Silverado has the ZR2 trim. It’s very special in many ways.
What Do the Numbers 1500 Stand for in the Chevy Silverado 1500?
Many trucks bare the tag 1500. So, what does the 1500 in Chevy Silverado 1500 mean? The post What Do the Numbers 1500 Stand for in the Chevy Silverado 1500? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Reason to Choose the 2023 Ford Ranger XL Over Other Models
Find out why buying the 2023 Ford Ranger XL base model might be more valuable than any of the more expensive trim levels. The post 1 Reason to Choose the 2023 Ford Ranger XL Over Other Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Towing Tests Don’t Tell the Whole Story
2024 Chevy Silverado EV towing tests have started, but its range hasn't been shared. See why the Chevy Silverado EV might have an advantage. The post 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Towing Tests Don’t Tell the Whole Story appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2013 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 3 Up For Auction
Roush Ford Mustang models have long been popular attractions at collector car auctions, with examples like this 2008 Mustang GT Roush Speedster and this rare 2017 Mustang GT Roush Warrior Coupe selling for solid money in recent months. Now, we have yet another example to add to that list, as this 2013 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 3 coupe has popped up for sale at Cars & Bids with just 18k miles on the clock.
Ford’s Punishment
Ford’s management may have been surprised by the reaction to its earnings. They were poor, but the media and analysts had a sharply negative view. And, there is the question of how long CEO Jim Farley can keep his job if Ford has another disastrous quarter. Criticisms ranged from a CNBC warning that it might […]
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work
A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work has leaked -giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the...
Top Speed
Is This A First Glimpse At The New Chevrolet Camaro?
While the Ford Mustang will enter its seventh generation next year and Dodge will also launch a new Charger, the future of the third Musketeer in the realm of muscle cars has so far remained a well-kept secret. In fact, many were already speculating about the end of production without a direct successor; after all the current generation Camaro has almost a decade and a half under its belt and so far, no successor has been visible even in the far distance.
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks
We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
