Read full article on original website
Related
earth.com
Which are the most intelligent cat breeds?
Although cats have smaller brains than dogs, they are extremely smart mammals, with a high level of emotional intelligence and a great willingness to adapt. While there is no standardized test to measure intelligence in cats, scientists have recently examined the ability to adapt, curiosity levels, and the need for mental stimulation in various cat breeds.
earth.com
Cats have a better quality of life if you play with them
Scientists have long argued that play is an indicator and promotor of animal health and welfare. Now, by applying in-depth empirical methods to analyze data gathered from around the world, a team of researchers led by the University of Adelaide in Australia has found that playing with your cat can also nurture closer human-cat bonds.
Want to truly have empathy for animals? Stop owning pets
At the end of last year, the state of New York banned pet stores from selling cats, dogs, or rabbits. The state wants to encourage pet stores to work with shelters, rather than puppy mills, to get animals adopted. With any luck, other states will follow suit. In her story...
Phys.org
More support needed for assistance animals, says researcher
University of Queensland research has revealed a need for better protection for assistance animals and support for their owners facing financial hardship or moving into aged care. Ph.D. candidate and lead researcher Amanda Salmon from UQ's School of Psychology said while there were numerous laws protecting people living with disabilities,...
Phys.org
Playtime is purr-fect for your cat's welfare
Play is often considered an indicator and promotor of animal welfare. Playing with your cat may also nurture closer cat-human bonds. In a new study, scientists have investigated these links by applying in-depth empirical methods to analyze data gathered from around the world. Researchers in the University of Adelaide from...
Comments / 0