Ohio State

State AGs are politicians. States politicians lack the authority to override federal law. Yost and his other extremist AGs are trying to inflict their feelings on the citizens in their respective states, nothing more. If this had anything to do with actual danger to the health of women using these medications, medical doctors would be warning the public against the use of these drugs, which they are not. That's how you know it's nothing more than a low IQ politicial stunt.

Related
Edy Zoo

Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
OHIO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Ohio Child Tax Credit Expansion An Asset; Here’s Why

Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio wants to abolish the state sales tax on “critical infant supplies” such as diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers, and safety gear and enact a new child tax credit worth $2,500 per child. The Associated Press also mentioned that DeWine wants to increase...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Corruption trial texts: OH AG Yost didn’t speak out against bailout because of utility support

CINCINNATI — In June of 2019, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost thought a proposed utility bailout was a bad law, but he didn’t publicly oppose it because of support he’d received from the bailout’s primary beneficiary, FirstEnergy, according to lobbyists’ text messages displayed in court on Friday. Prosecutors displayed the messages as part of the […] The post Corruption trial texts: OH AG Yost didn’t speak out against bailout because of utility support appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
OHIO STATE
newsnationnow.com

Ohio Gov. orders evacuations near derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (NewsNation) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued urgent evacuation orders Sunday evening for those living within a mile of the East Palestine train derailment, saying there could be an explosion due to a tanker failure. “Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
The Center Square

Bill to give Indiana public retirees extra funds passes House committee

(The Center Square) – A bill that would give many retirees in Indiana’s public pension program a “13th check” as part of their benefits cleared its first hurdle in the state’s General Assembly. The House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions unanimously passed House Bill 1028. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, would give retirees an additional payment this year and next. The bill’s purpose is to...
INDIANA STATE
WDTN

Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAJ

Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home. Now, those same employees will be required […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

