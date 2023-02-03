Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant arrested for assault charge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A City of Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault. Brandon Freeman, age 53, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of obstruction. The victim says Freeman knowingly grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a wall,...
dayton247now.com
At least 1 injured in crash on U.S. 35 eastbound at I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- At least one person is injured in a crash on U.S. 35 eastbound at I-75. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that two medics have been dispatched to the scene, and it is unknown how many people are injured at this time. Dispatch says that the call...
dayton247now.com
Woman identified in Springfield weekend shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police in Springfield have identified a woman who died following a shooting early Sunday morning. Racquel Fowler, 53, of Springfield, died following the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of West Liberty Street, police announced on Monday. Springfield Police Division officers and Springfield Fire...
dayton247now.com
Man dies, 7-year-old son injured in rollover tractor crash in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man is dead and his son injured after a crash involving a farm tractor on Sunday. The Preble County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning that deputies were called about 5:53 p.m. Feb. 5 to 4371 Crubaugh Road, where they say Michael J. Toschlog, 41, was driving a 1970 John Deere farm tractor on Crubaugh Road. His 7-year-old son was also on the tractor, which there was apparently a malfunction with the front tires, which caused the tractor to travel off the road and into a field, where it overturned, deputies said.
dayton247now.com
RTA offering free rides on Valentine's Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will show its customers some love and appreciation by providing free rides system-wide on Valentine’s Day. Ohio Loves Transit week runs Feb. 6 through Feb. 10, and highlights how Ohio’s public transportation systems strive to enhance mobility for all...
dayton247now.com
Shooting leaves two people dead in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, OHIO (WKEF) -- A second victim is now dead after a shooting overnight in Middletown. Middletown Police responded to 700-B 15th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a report of two people being shot, according to the police department's social media. Officers arrived on scene and discovered two victims of...
dayton247now.com
1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Springfield in the early hours of Sunday, February 5. Springfield Police and Fire Dispatch says that the shooting happened in the 300 block of West Liberty Street. Dispatch would not confirm if the two victims...
dayton247now.com
Sierra Nevada Corporation to hold ribbon cutting at Dayton facility
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Friday at Dayton International Airport to mark Sierra Nevada Corporation's completion of the first of two aircraft maintenance and overhaul facilities. The two facilities will eventually create approximately 150 new jobs in the area, and support some of the largest...
dayton247now.com
AC Hotel in downtown Dayton announces Grand Opening in March
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The AC Hotel Dayton will open its doors in March as the City of Dayton continues to invest in and revitalize the downtown area. AC Hotel Dayton, developed by Crawford Hoying and operated by Shaner Hotels, is the area's newest hotel, featuring modern, European-style elegance. The...
dayton247now.com
Washington Township names new Township Administrator
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Washington Township has announced that Mike Thonnerieux will succeed Jesse Lightle as Township Administrator. The conditional offer is contingent on Trustees approval of an employment agreement, which will be considered at the February 6 Board of Trustees meeting. Thonnerieux comes to Washington Township from the...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Society of Artists to hold wine tasting event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Experience art, wine, and sweets in the historical High Street gallery of the Dayton Society of Artists (DSA). The DSA will be hosting a wine tasting event on February 19th from 4-6 p.m. at 48 High Street, Dayton 45403. Patrons will have the opportunity to try...
dayton247now.com
Regional convenience chain approaches opening of new $5M location
LEBANON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal)-- The new expansion of a local convenience chain is getting ready to open its doors. The location was a $5 million investment and will create 12 new jobs. Lebanon-based Big Mike’s Gas N Go recently entered the final phases of construction on their new location...
dayton247now.com
Super Refund Saturday offers free tax preparation and filing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Key bank and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Coalition teamed up for their 18th annual Super Refund Saturday" The event helps those that want assistance in filing their taxes. and gives help to working taxpayers so they can take advantage of the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit.
dayton247now.com
SICSA hosts Bark 'n' Bling sale
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Friends of SICSA hosted its annual " Bark 'N' Bling" fundraiser this weekend. The free event gave the public the chance to help animals while shopping for new and gently used jewelry and accessories. Organizers say for 10 years, this event has helped raise money for...
dayton247now.com
Raider women's teams host clinic for students
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - February 1 was National Girls and Women in Sports Day. But on Saturday, Miami Valley students were able to interact with five of Wright State's women's sports teams. Participants of various ages met Raider student-athletes from the basketball, bowling, soccer, track & field, and volleyball teams....
dayton247now.com
Raider teams share sports passion with younger students
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - With Wednesday, February 1 being National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the weekend marked a chance for young students - many of them female - to interact with student-athletes and try a variety of sports. Wright State hosted a clinic in affiliation with the initiative,...
dayton247now.com
Mild today with wet weather likely this week
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Monday we will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s again. Tuesday could bring showers to the area. Despite clouds and the threat of showers, it should rise into the 50s. Wednesday starts cloudy but our next weather maker moves in in the...
