PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man is dead and his son injured after a crash involving a farm tractor on Sunday. The Preble County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning that deputies were called about 5:53 p.m. Feb. 5 to 4371 Crubaugh Road, where they say Michael J. Toschlog, 41, was driving a 1970 John Deere farm tractor on Crubaugh Road. His 7-year-old son was also on the tractor, which there was apparently a malfunction with the front tires, which caused the tractor to travel off the road and into a field, where it overturned, deputies said.

PREBLE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO