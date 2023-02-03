MILWAUKEE — The Marquette women's basketball team (15-8, 8-6 BIG EAST) took down Georgetown Saturday evening, posting a 66-49 win at the Al McGuire Center. "I'm really proud of our overall team effort after our loss at Villanova on Wednesday," said Marquette head coach Megan Duffy. "I thought we really settled in and took out a little bit of frustration on Georgetown after how we played the other night. One of our goals was to loosen things up on the offensive end and move the ball around a little bit better, and I though we did a really nice job of that."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO