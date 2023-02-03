ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBB Takes on No. 4 UConn at Home Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette women's basketball team (15-8, 8-6 BIG EAST) is set for a mid-week battle against No. 4 UConn (21-3, 13-0 BIG EAST) on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Golden Eagles and the Huskies will tip-off at 7 p.m. (CT) from the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee. The game will be broadcast by SNY with Alan Bestwick (play-by-play), Meghan Culmo (analyst) and Maria Marino (sideline) on the call. A link to live stats is available on GoMarquette.com.
O’Grady, Bowman and Woodward earn BIG EAST honors

NEW YORK – Marquette University men's lacrosse players Bobby O'Grady, Andrew Bowman and Mason Woodward all earned BIG EAST Conference weekly honors the league announced on Monday afternoon. O'Grady was selected as the BIG EAST Attack Player of the Week for the second time in his career after posting...
No. 10 #MUBB travels to No. 21 UConn

The No. 10/10 Marquette University men's basketball team (19-5, 11-2 BIG EAST) opens a two-game BIG EAST road swing at No. 21/21 UConn (18-6, 7-6 BIG EAST) Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. CT from the XL Center. FS1 features the television broadcast, with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) calling the action. Following Tuesday's outing, the Golden Eagles will travel to Georgetown on Feb. 11 to complete the home-and-home series.
Men’s Tennis Falls 4-1 To UIC Sunday Afternoon

MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University men's tennis team (0-4) dropped a 4-1 decision to UIC (2-5) Sunday afternoon. The Golden Eagles were able to open the match with a 1-0 advantage after claiming the doubles point with wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. The match between the...
MLAX takes season opener 17-2 over Lindenwood

MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men's lacrosse team defeated Lindenwood, 17-2, on Saturday in its season opener on National Marquette Day at Valley Fields. Preseason All-BIG EAST selection Bobby O'Grady got the Golden Eagles (1-0) rolling with four first quarter goals and added another in the second quarter to put MU up 9-1 at the half. The 2022 BIG EAST Freshman of the Year posted his game-high sixth goal in the third quarter of Lindenwood's NCAA Division I debut.
WBB Notches 66-49 Win Over Georgetown

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette women's basketball team (15-8, 8-6 BIG EAST) took down Georgetown Saturday evening, posting a 66-49 win at the Al McGuire Center. "I'm really proud of our overall team effort after our loss at Villanova on Wednesday," said Marquette head coach Megan Duffy. "I thought we really settled in and took out a little bit of frustration on Georgetown after how we played the other night. One of our goals was to loosen things up on the offensive end and move the ball around a little bit better, and I though we did a really nice job of that."
