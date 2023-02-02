West Virginia basketball begins the second half of the Big 12 season with tonight's 8 o'clock home game against Oklahoma, and be careful with your DVRs. The game will begin on ESPNEWS before it's moved to ESPN2. The latter was supposed to broadcast the game from start to finish, but ESPN2 decided to add an NBA game to its schedule and will carry the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game at 6 p.m. When that game is over, the network will switch to the Sooners and the Mountaineers.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO