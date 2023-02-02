Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to vote tomorrow on creating a specialized gang unit in District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez’s office. Last month, Gonzalez asked commissioners for $267,000 to add a gang prosecutor, investigator, and victim advocate to her office. While commissioners seemed to approve an assistant district attorney to specialize in gang cases, many asked why Gonzalez didn’t use one of the office’s currently open positions for the role. Gonzalez announced in January that her office had 17 assistant district attorney positions, but only eight positions were filled. Along with the unit’s annual costs, Gonzalez requests $126,000 for the remainder of this fiscal year ending in June.

