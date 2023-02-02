Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
How to run for a Cumming City Council position in 2023Justine LookenottCumming, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Albany Herald
Georgia law enforcement conducts 'clearing operation' as construction begins on 'Cop City' facility
Law enforcement in Georgia carried out a "clearing operation" on Monday at the planned site of a $90 million police training facility -- dubbed "Cop City" by opponents -- nearly three weeks after a similar operation ended with officers fatally shooting a protester. "In an ongoing effort to ensure that...
Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police
A McDonald’s customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
wuga.org
ACC Commissioners to consider making specialized gang unit and replacing old fire station
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to vote tomorrow on creating a specialized gang unit in District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez’s office. Last month, Gonzalez asked commissioners for $267,000 to add a gang prosecutor, investigator, and victim advocate to her office. While commissioners seemed to approve an assistant district attorney to specialize in gang cases, many asked why Gonzalez didn’t use one of the office’s currently open positions for the role. Gonzalez announced in January that her office had 17 assistant district attorney positions, but only eight positions were filled. Along with the unit’s annual costs, Gonzalez requests $126,000 for the remainder of this fiscal year ending in June.
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
WXIA 11 Alive
Fulton County task force to explore reparations for Black people
The county board of commissioners approved funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force. According to a county news release, $250,000 was approved.
Private autopsy shows activist killed in clash at future Atlanta police training site was shot 13 times, family says
ATLANTA — For the first time in public, the family of the activist shot and killed at the future site of Atlanta's law enforcement training facility is questioning the narrative surrounding their loved one's death. Monday morning, Manuel Esteban Paez Teran's mother called for more details from the Georgia...
DeKalb pauses work by sewer contractor accused of PPP fraud
DeKalb County hasn’t quite cut ties with The Renee Group, an important water and sewer contractor whose founder has been...
Zaxby’s in Henry County charging phony city surcharge ‘in error,’ officials say
City officials say there is no "city surcharge" being applied in the city limits.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
2 residents taken to hospital, house destroyed after Gwinnett fire
Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a house fire in Gwinnett County, authorities said....
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 11-year-old girl who disappeared
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old girl. The DeKalb County Police Department says the girl, identified only as Rosalyn, was last seen Sunday near the 900 block of Briarcliff Road. She is described as 5 feet 2...
fox5atlanta.com
Allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' after video of Clayton County teacher surfaces
JONESBORO, Ga. - Lateasha Boggs was stunned by images circulating on social media, reportedly recorded by some Jonesboro High students, that allegedly showed a teacher pleasuring himself in an empty classroom during school on Friday. "I was just appalled, like 'this can't be real'," Boggs told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes....
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
How Fulton County is exploring reparations for its Black community
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County is budgeting hundreds of thousands of dollars to study reparations for the area's African American community. The county board of commissioners approved funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force. According to a county news release, $250,000 was approved. The task force was...
Police identify suspect that critically injured 2 people at Gainesville shopping center
Police are searching for a 42-year-old who allegedly shot two people outside a shopping center.
‘I almost died.’ Inmate describes being stabbed dozens of times inside Fulton County Jail
Domence Flannigan, who is now out of the hospital and recovering in the jail infirmary, said the inmates who attacked him over the weekend were armed with homemade shanks.
Monroe Local News
Update: FBI declines to comment on ongoing investigation involving Bold Springs area search warrants
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) – The large law enforcement activity reported in the Bold Springs area of Walton County on Wednesday morning is part of an ongoing FBI investigation, according to Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “The Sheriff’s Office is...
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
Cops: Man sought in woman’s strangulation, death of unborn baby in Hall County
A week after a pregnant woman was strangled in Hall County, killing her unborn child, a man has been charged in their de...
WGAU
Local government calendar includes another Mall meeting
The City Council in Maysville has signed off on a sixty-day moratorium on new construction projects.
