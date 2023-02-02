Read full article on original website
Chipotle misses quarterly sales estimates as traffic stalls
(Reuters) -Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc missed quarterly comparable sales expectations on Tuesday, in a sign that price hikes are taking a toll on demand for the restaurant's burritos and rice bowls. Shares of the company fell more than 4.5% in extended trading. While Chipotle enjoyed steady demand for its pricier...
Denmark's Lundbeck predicts growth in 2023 revenue and earnings
OSLO (Reuters) - Danish drug maker Lundbeck predicted on Tuesday its revenue would grow in 2023 to between 19.4 billion and 20 billion Danish crowns ($2.79 billion-$2.88 billion) from 18.2 billion crowns last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is meanwhile expected to rise to between 4.8...
Volkswagen earnings meet forecast, inventory weighs on net cash flow
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen reaped an 8.1% earnings margin in 2022, at the upper end of its outlook, but net cash flow was far lower than hoped as supply chain issues left the carmaker weighed down with unfinished goods and raw materials, it said on Tuesday. Volkswagen, which is due to...
Fiserv Inc <FISV.O>: Profits of $1.91 announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 03:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Fiserv Inc in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.91 per share, 34 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.57. Profits of $1.90 per share were anticipated by the twenty six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.81 to $1.95 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.90 per share. The company reported revenue of $4.36 billion, which is higher than the estimated $4.34 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the business support services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $4.36 billion from $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.70 1.63 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.56 1.56 Met Mar. 31 2022 1.35 1.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.56 1.57 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 03:31 p.m.
Carrier Global Corp <CARR.K>: Profits of 40 cents announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Carrier Global Corp in the fourth quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 40 cents per share, 4 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 44 cents. Profits of 40 cents per share were anticipated by the twenty analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 33 cents to 42 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 40 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $5.11 billion, which is higher than the estimated $5.07 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the electrical components & equipment peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Sixteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $5.11 billion from $5.13 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.65 0.70 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.62 0.69 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.47 0.54 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.39 0.44 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 02:31 p.m.
Linde sees 9-12% earnings growth in 2023 after quarterly beat
(Reuters) - Linde,, the world's largest industrial gases company, on Tuesday forecast growth of 9-12% in 2023 earnings per share excluding currency headwinds after better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit. The U.S.-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.16 per...
Linde PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Linde PLC reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of eighteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $2.91 per share. * Revenue fell 4.8% to $7.90 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $8.39 billion. * Linde PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was $2.67. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.2% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * Linde PLC shares had fallen by 1.0% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $1.33 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Linde PLC is $365.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 23 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 12:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.91 3.16 Beat Sep. 30 2022 2.93 3.10 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.96 3.10 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.78 2.93 Beat.
Koda Ltd Sees Substantially Lower Profit For 1H2023
Koda Ltd Sees Substantially Lower Profit For 1H2023

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASINGLY HIGHER INVENTORIES IN U.S. WHOLESALE MARKET, AMONG OTHERS
DuPont expects strong second-half on boost from China's reopening
(Adds quotes from call, details, updates shares) Feb 7 (Reuters) - DuPont de Nemours Inc on Tuesday projected results to improve in the second-half of the year from steadying consumer electronics demand, normalized inventory levels at customers and China's reopening. Shares reversed from premarket losses to jump 6% to $76.82...
UK's FTSE 100 ekes out gains on BP boost, midcaps decline
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 closed higher on Tuesday as bumper earnings from oil giant BP supported the resources-heavy index, while global risk sentiment was subdued ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair's comments. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.4% at close, inching closer to the all-time high it hit last...
Price caps hit Russia's export revenue by about $8 billion in Jan - IEA official
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) - Price caps on Russian oil likely hit Moscow's revenues from oil and gas exports by nearly 30% in January, or about $8 billion, from a year ago period, International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol said on Sunday. He said the growth in global oil demand...
Marketmind: Powell has spoken - bullish or bearish?
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has spoken and luckily for bulls and bears, there was something for everyone, so where Asian markets go on Wednesday is something a coin flip. With an expected interest rate rise in...
Moody's cuts Egypt rating to B3
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's lowered Egypt's sovereign rating by one notch to B3 from B2 on Tuesday, citing the country's reduced external buffers and shock absorption capacity. The agency changed its outlook rating for Egypt to stable from negative. (Reporting by Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by...
FTSE 100 slips from record high as upbeat data stokes Fed rate jitters
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped from a record high on Monday, after upbeat U.S. labour market data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates for longer. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.6% after hitting a record high of 7,906.58 in the previous session. Globally, stocks...
COLUMN-Outsized U.S. share of world equity may revert to norm: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb 7 (Reuters) - Years of U.S. stock outperformance are finally cresting and their share of the global pie is likely to normalize from here. The U.S. slice of the multi-trillion dollar global equity market remains high by historical standards but is set to fall as wildly inflated Big Tech valuations reset, the dollar retreats and other regions play catch-up alongside a shift in sector leadership.
Feedback Posts HY 222% Increase In Revenue To £576K
Feedback Posts HY 222% Increase In Revenue To £576K

* HY 222% INCREASE IN REVENUE TO £576K (H1 2022: £179K) * HY ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS INCREASED TO £1,197K (H1 2022: £1,007K)
Aciselsan FY Net Profit Jumps to 89.1 Mln Lira
Aciselsan FY Net Profit Jumps to 89.1 Mln Lira

* SAID ON FRIDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 89.1 MLN LIRA VS NET PROFIT OF 35.1 MLN LIRA YEAR AGO.
Bed Bath & Beyond completes equity offering, receives $225 million in funding
(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday it had raised about $225 million in an equity offering and that it was expecting to receive $800 million more in future installments, in a move that could help it stave off bankruptcy. Hudson Bay Capital Management is the lead investor...
Nexstim Receives NBS System Order From Hong Kong
Nexstim Receives NBS System Order From Hong Kong

* RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR AN NBS 5 SYSTEM FROM HONG KONG THROUGH ITS DISTRIBUTOR AMPERE MEDICAL LIMITED
Dow, S&P 500 open lower ahead of Powell comments
(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 opened lower on Tuesday as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for further clues on how long the U.S. central bank will keep interest rates higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121.24 points, or 0.36%, at the open to...
