Hearing aid maker Demant sees organic growth of 3-7% in 2023
COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hearing aid maker Demant on Tuesday reported operating profits for the second-half of 2022 above expectations and said it expects organic growth this year between 3% and 7%. (Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek, editing by Terje Solsvik) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
Tkg Huchems Q4 Operating Profit 14 Billion Won, Down 27% From Year Earlier
* TKG HUCHEMS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 14 BILLION WON, DOWN 27% FROM YEAR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Bonterra Energy Corp Says Averaged About 13,407 BOE Per Day Of Production In 2022
* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES 2022 RESERVES AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - AVERAGED ABOUT 13,407 BOE PER DAY OF PRODUCTION IN 2022. * BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - REDUCED PRODUCTION COSTS IN Q4 2022 BY 21 PERCENT TO AVERAGE ABOUT $16.11 PER BOE COMPARED TO $20.33 PER BOE IN Q3 2022.
Agc Inc Says To Buy Back Up To 7.2% Of Own Shares Worth 50 Billion Yen
* AGC INC SAYS TO BUY BACK UP TO 7.2% OF OWN SHARES WORTH 50 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feedback Posts HY 222% Increase In Revenue To £576K
* HY 222% INCREASE IN REVENUE TO £576K (H1 2022: £179K) * HY ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS INCREASED TO £1,197K (H1 2022: £1,007K) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Capri Holdings Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
Should you explore these FTSE stocks amid rising energy prices?. * Capri Holdings Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of eighteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $2.22 per share. * Revenue fell 6% to $1.51 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $1.53 billion. * Capri Holdings Ltd's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.72. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.8% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates * Capri Holdings Ltd shares had risen by 15.8% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $225 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Capri Holdings Ltd is $67.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 8 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 12:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.22 1.84 Missed Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.79 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.36 1.50 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.82 1.02 Beat.
LivaNova Initiates Limited Commercial Release In Europe Of Essenz Perfusion System
* LIVANOVA INITIATES LIMITED COMMERCIAL RELEASE IN EUROPE OF ESSENZ PERFUSION SYSTEM FOR CARDIOPULMONARY BYPASS PROCEDURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise after RBI hikes interest rate
BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India delivered a widely expected smaller interest rate hike. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.72% at 17,849.85, as of 10:06 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.68% to 60,695.09. The...
Powell: Jobs report was stronger than expected but shows why this will be a long process
(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday very strong jobs data released last week simply affirms that the central bank has some way to go on raising rates. When it comes to Friday's release of the January jobs data, “we didn’t expect it to be this strong,” Powell...
UK's PCS Union Announces Escalation Of Strike Action With 100,000 Members Walking Out On March 15
* UK'S PCS UNION: ANNOUNCED ESCALATION OF STRIKE ACTION WITH 100,000 MEMBERS WALKING OUT ON BUDGET DAY. * UK'S PCS UNION: ACTION ON MARCH 15 IS PART OF UNION'S NATIONAL DISPUTE OVER PAY, PENSIONS, REDUNDANCY TERMS AND JOB SECURITY.
SII TURNOVER FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AT EUR 259.3 MLN
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Societe Pour l Informatique Industrielle SA:. * CONFIRM EXPECTATIONS OF OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 9% AND 10% FOR FY 2022/2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Jewellery maker Pandora says organic sales could rise or fall this year
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora expects organic sales growth between -3% and 3% this year, it said on Wednesday as it reported fourth-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations. Analysts had expected the organic growth forecast to come in at 1% on average. "We ended 2022 on a high note....
Aehr Announces At-The-Market (ATM) Offering Of Common Stock
* AEHR ANNOUNCES AT-THE-MARKET (ATM) OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * AEHR TEST SYSTEMS- ENTERED INTO SALES AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAM BLAIR & COMPANY, CRAIG-HALLUM CAPITAL GROUP FOR SALE OF UP TO $25 MILLION OF SHARES OF STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Precision Drilling Corp expected to post earnings of C$4.32 a share - Earnings Preview
* Precision Drilling Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Calgary Alberta-based company is expected to report a 64.3% increase in revenue to C$484.9 million from C$295.2 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Precision Drilling Corp is for earnings of C$4.32 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 11 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Precision Drilling Corp is C$147.5, above its last closing price of C$95.64. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.28 1.32 2.03 Beat 53.8 Jun. 30 2022 -2.22 -2.25 -1.81 Beat 19.5 Mar. 31 2022 -1.49 -1.37 -3.25 Missed -136.7 Dec. 31 2021 -1.80 -1.80 -2.05 Missed -14.2 Sep. -2.13 -2.17 -2.88 Missed -32.9 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -4.33 -4.32 -5.71 Missed -32.1 Mar. 31 2021 -2.76 -2.64 -2.70 Missed -2.3 Dec. 31 2020 -3.10 -3.09 -2.74 Beat 11.3 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 13:55 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Expedia Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.65 a share - Earnings Preview
* Expedia Group Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Seattle Washington-based company is expected to report a 17.9% increase in revenue to $2.687 billion from $2.28 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 25 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Expedia Group Inc is for earnings of $1.65 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 16 "strong buy" or "buy," 15 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Expedia Group Inc is $120, below its last closing price of $120.20. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.09 4.12 4.05 Missed -1.7 Jun. 30 2022 1.56 1.56 1.96 Beat 25.3 Mar. 31 2022 -0.50 -0.62 -0.47 Beat 24.6 Dec. 31 2021 0.87 0.69 1.06 Beat 54.5 Sep. 1.76 1.65 3.53 Beat 113.6 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.44 -0.65 -1.13 Missed -72.8 Mar. 31 2021 -2.42 -2.31 -2.02 Beat 12.6 Dec. 31 2020 -1.83 -1.97 -2.64 Missed -34.1 This summary was machine generated February 8 at 00:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
DHI Group Inc <DHX>: Profits of 5 cents announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 11:36 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by DHI Group Inc in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 5 cents per share, 5 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Profits of 1 cents per share were anticipated by the four analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from zero cents to 2 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 1 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $39.76 million, which is higher than the estimated $39.02 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the employment services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $39.76 million from $33.75 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.01 -0.02 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.01 0.03 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.01 0.03 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.01 0.00 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 11:36 p.m.
Crypto exchange Kraken under scrutiny for sale of unregistered securities- Bloomberg
(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the sale of unregistered securities, according to a Bloomberg report. The regulator's inquiry is at an advanced stage and could result in a settlement with the San Francisco-based platform in the coming days, the...
Suncorp flags near-term hit from natural hazard costs, posts robust HY cash earnings
(Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd on Wednesday forecast headwinds from higher reinsurance and natural hazard costs in the near term, while its first-half cash earnings rose 63% helped by strong underlying margins and positive investment returns. Suncorp flagged a modest upward trend in the number of natural hazard events...
Michael Kors owner Capri cuts annual sales forecast
(Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd cut its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, hurt by a surge in COVID-19 infections in China that dulled demand for luxury products, sending its shares down 14% in premarket trading. Beijing's decision to dismantle its zero-COVID policy late last year spurred a...
Black Hills Corp <BKH>: Profits of $1.11 announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 11:25 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Black Hills Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.11 per share an identical amount to that earned in the same quarter last year. Profits of $1.16 per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.13 to $1.18 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.16 per share. The company reported revenue of $791.40 million, which is higher than the estimated $427.46 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the multiline utilities peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $791.4 million from $562.5 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.58 0.54 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.40 0.52 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.65 1.82 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.28 1.11 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 11:25 p.m.
