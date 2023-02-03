7 February 2023 11:36 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by DHI Group Inc in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 5 cents per share, 5 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Profits of 1 cents per share were anticipated by the four analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from zero cents to 2 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 1 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $39.76 million, which is higher than the estimated $39.02 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the employment services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $39.76 million from $33.75 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.01​ -0.02 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.01 0.03 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.01 0.03 Beat​ Dec. 31 2021 0.01 0.00 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 11:36 p.m.

1 DAY AGO