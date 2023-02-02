Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Biden to push for new taxes, appeal for unity in State of the Union speech
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will face Republicans who question his legitimacy and a public concerned about the country's direction in Tuesday's State of the Union speech that is expected to serve as a blueprint for a 2024 re-election bid. In his first address to a joint session...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia's Fortescue signs deal to start mining at Gabon project in second-half
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the Gabonese government for the Belinga Iron Ore Project located in the West African nation that would see first mining in the second-half of 2023. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
kalkinemedia.com
Japan LDP secretary general: No truth to media report on BOJ nomination
TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A senior Japanese ruling party official brushed aside on Monday a media report that the government was finalising a candidate for Bank of Japan governor to take over from incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda whose five-year term ends in April. "There's no truth," Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general...
kalkinemedia.com
Madrid court reduces compensation awarded to Orcel to 43.4 mln euros, court document
MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A Madrid court reduced by 8 million euros to 43.4 million euros ($46.75 million) the compensation awarded to Italian banker Andrea Orcel last year after Santander withdrew an offer to make him its CEO, a court document showed. The court however said that the offer letter from Santander to Orcel was a binding contract, the document seen by Reuters on Monday said.
kalkinemedia.com
Dow, S&P 500 open lower ahead of Powell comments
(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 opened lower on Tuesday as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for further clues on how long the U.S. central bank will keep interest rates higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121.24 points, or 0.36%, at the open to...
kalkinemedia.com
DuPont expects strong second-half on boost from China's reopening
(Adds quotes from call, details, updates shares) Feb 7 (Reuters) - DuPont de Nemours Inc on Tuesday projected results to improve in the second-half of the year from steadying consumer electronics demand, normalized inventory levels at customers and China's reopening. Shares reversed from premarket losses to jump 6% to $76.82...
kalkinemedia.com
Adient PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Adient PLC reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of eight analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 38 cents per share. * Revenue rose 6.3% to $3.70 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $3.64 billion. * Adient PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was 13 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 7.3% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Adient PLC shares had risen by 31.7% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $12 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Adient PLC is $46.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 0.38 0.34 Missed Sep. 30 2022 0.51 0.53 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.07 0.08 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.06 -0.13 Missed.
kalkinemedia.com
FOREX-Dollar steady after robust U.S. jobs data, lira hits record low
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm against the euro on Monday, with traders taking the view the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely lift its benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze inflation after data showed the labour market remains strong. An earthquake in central...
kalkinemedia.com
DIARY-Today in Washington - Feb. 8
------------------------------------------------------- 0700/1200: The USDA issues weekly world rice price. 1000/1500: The Commerce Dept. issues Wholesale Inventories for December. 1030/1530: The Energy Information Administration issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data. 1100/1600: The USDA issues Livestock and Meat Trade data for December. No set time: The Association of American Railroads issues...
kalkinemedia.com
COLUMN-Outsized U.S. share of world equity may revert to norm: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb 7 (Reuters) - Years of U.S. stock outperformance are finally cresting and their share of the global pie is likely to normalize from here. The U.S. slice of the multi-trillion dollar global equity market remains high by historical standards but is set to fall as wildly inflated Big Tech valuations reset, the dollar retreats and other regions play catch-up alongside a shift in sector leadership.
kalkinemedia.com
Carrier Global Corp <CARR.K>: Profits of 40 cents announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Carrier Global Corp in the fourth quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 40 cents per share, 4 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 44 cents. Profits of 40 cents per share were anticipated by the twenty analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 33 cents to 42 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 40 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $5.11 billion, which is higher than the estimated $5.07 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the electrical components & equipment peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Sixteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $5.11 billion from $5.13 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.65 0.70 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.62 0.69 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.47 0.54 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.39 0.44 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 02:31 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Hearing aid maker Demant sees organic growth of 3-7% in 2023
COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hearing aid maker Demant on Tuesday reported operating profits for the second-half of 2022 above expectations and said it expects organic growth this year between 3% and 7%. (Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek, editing by Terje Solsvik) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey's stock market extends sharp losses in aftermath of earthquake
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's benchmark BIST-100 index fell nearly 5% on Tuesday morning, extending sharp losses in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that claimed more than 3,000 lives in the country. Circuit breakers were issued for dozens of stocks, including large-cap bank Yapi Kredi, mining giant Koza Altin...
kalkinemedia.com
Price caps hit Russia's export revenue by about $8 billion in Jan - IEA official
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) - Price caps on Russian oil likely hit Moscow's revenues from oil and gas exports by nearly 30% in January, or about $8 billion, from a year ago period, International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol said on Sunday. He said the growth in global oil demand...
kalkinemedia.com
China stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions rise
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions dented investor sentiment in a decline tracking Asian shares lower after the latest U.S. jobs report renewed concerns of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. China's CSI 300 Index lost 1.7% by the end...
kalkinemedia.com
US STOCKS-Futures inch higher ahead of Powell speech
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day that will be parsed for further clues on how long the central bank will keep interest rates higher.
kalkinemedia.com
Vishnu Chemicals Says Business Not Impacted Due To Earthquake In Turkey
* LESS THAN 0.7% OF OUR CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUES CAME FROM TURKEY IN 6MFY23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Koda Ltd Sees Substantially Lower Profit For 1H2023
* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASINGLY HIGHER INVENTORIES IN U.S. WHOLESALE MARKET, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Fiserv Inc <FISV.O>: Profits of $1.91 announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 03:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Fiserv Inc in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.91 per share, 34 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.57. Profits of $1.90 per share were anticipated by the twenty six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.81 to $1.95 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.90 per share. The company reported revenue of $4.36 billion, which is higher than the estimated $4.34 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the business support services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $4.36 billion from $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.70 1.63 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.56 1.56 Met Mar. 31 2022 1.35 1.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.56 1.57 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 03:31 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration to Feb. 10 -finance ministry
ACCRA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ghana has extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange programme to Feb. 10, after some bondholders experienced "technical glitches" as they tried to complete the process, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Cooper Inveen Editing by Sofia Christensen and Chris Reese)
Comments / 0