News Channel Nebraska
Bill to pump up E-15 use in Nebraska, heard by agriculture committee
BEATRICE – A Nebraska legislative bill seeks to increase the use of E-15 ethanol fuel in the state. Adams Senator Myron Dorn has proposed the E-15 Access Standard Act, and the bill was before the Agriculture Committee on Tuesday. "Ethanol plants would produce an additional 40-million gallons of ethanol,...
kios.org
NE State Workers Negotiate Pay Raises
Nebraska state workers are ratifying a new labor contract that contains the largest salary increases in over three decades. Governor Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees approved wage hikes of two and five-percent for most workers over the next two years. Critical and hard-to-fill positions will see increases of ten to 27-percent. The contract is aimed at filling critical job vacancies, including state accountants, snowplow drivers, and social services workers whose wages historically lagged behind the private sector.
Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska
LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska lawmaker proposes stronger protections for consumer genetic testing
LINCOLN — Nebraskans would have greater control of their genetic information used in testing services such as 23andMe and Ancestry through a legislative proposal. Legislative Bill 308, proposed by State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, would create the Genetic Information Privacy Act. The bill would add consumer protections for Nebraskans, addressing how companies collect, analyze, […] The post Nebraska lawmaker proposes stronger protections for consumer genetic testing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
NDOT asking for applicant feedback on state’s electric vehicle charging plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is looking for feedback from applicants to the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure plan. According to NDOT, a Request for Information (RFI) was issued with the goal to expand outreach of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program and get more input from potential applicants about the specifics of the program.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
a-z-animals.com
Nebraska Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Allergy season is no one’s favorite time of year. Nearly 60 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. So, when pollen levels are at their highest, many people will be sneezy and sniffly. For those who suffer from seasonal allergies, this can be a difficult time of the year. If you, your friend, or a family member suffers from seasonal allergies, you may wonder what you can do to reduce symptoms. Nebraska is a state with large patches of open plains, which unfortunately makes allergens worse.
KETV.com
'It's Nebraska history': Nonprofit tells untold stories from most successful, longest-lasting all-Black settlement
OMAHA, Neb. — During this month of Black history, The Durham Museum unveiled its latest exhibit called The Descendants of DeWitty. It's a 27-picture exhibit that looks at the largest and longest-lasting African American settlement in Nebraska. "William P. Walker is my great, great, great, great, great grandfather," Denise...
WOWT
Wisconsin man leads multi-county pursuit on I-80
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wisconsin man Monday following a pursuit through several central Nebraska counties. A trooper observed a speeding Honda Civic on Interstate 80 near the Lexington exit at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the Honda driver fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
KETV.com
Supporters, opponents testify on bill aimed at transgender youth at Nebraska legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska legislature oversaw a heated discussion Wednesday over the"Let Them Grow" act. If passed, the bill would ban medical professionals from performing gender-altering procedures for Nebraskans under the age of 19. Lawmakers listened to hours of testimony at the state capitol, where even people in...
Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake
OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary. […] The post Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
telecompetitor.com
Great Plains Communications is the Latest to Launch 2 Gbps Symmetrical Service
Great Plains Communications is the latest broadband provider to make multi-gigabit news. The company said it has launched 2 Gbps symmetrical service in 10 communities, primarily in Nebraska. A spokesperson for the company said the offering is supported by XGS-PON fiber broadband equipment. Key vendors are Adtran and Calix. Great...
Proposal to help dwindling pheasant population panned
LINCOLN — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant...
KETV.com
'It's really disturbing': Semi found falling apart just one of thousands taken off the roads
Neb. — Iowa Troopers say this is one for the books, a tractor-trailer nearly in pieces. It was on the way from Omaha to Chicago when a trooper pulled it over near Des Moines. Troopers here in Nebraska say it's not surprising. They took thousands of commercial trucks...
Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation
LINCOLN — Is it “constitutional overreach” to have special investigators assigned by the State Legislature look into problems, even deaths and injuries, involving state agencies? A long-running dispute over whether there’s a separation of powers problem with state “inspector general” offices was renewed Friday during a legislative hearing. It came during a public hearing on […] The post Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
klkntv.com
Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
