OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The head of the U.S. Department of Education paid a visit to two Omaha-metro high schools on Wednesday. Secretary Miguel Cardona came to Nebraska today to see how one high school blends careers with the classroom. He is one of several of President Biden’s Cabinet members making post-State of the Union visits to various parts of the country, in addition to the president himself.

OMAHA, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO