Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Citizens of the Year award honors contributions of Debbie and Mike Wilde
Mike Wilde was in the know and did his part to convince his wife, Debbie, to attend the annual Glenwood Springs Chamber Gala Saturday night at the Hotel Colorado. What he didn’t know was that it wasn’t just Debbie who was to be honored as the 2022 Citizen of the Year — but him, as well.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge wrestling hosts duals
Coal Ridge High School boys wrestling hosted Glenwood Springs and North Fork for a round of dual matches on Thursday, Feb. 2. North Fork defeated Glenwood Springs, 63-12. Scores from the Glenwood-Coal Ridge and Coal Ridge-North Fork matches were not posted. Glenwood Springs match winners versus North Fork included Leobardo...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Black-owned Glenwood Springs business creates a community so strong, the governor noticed
Gov. Jared Polis visited Glenwood Springs’ Bluebird Cafe this morning to celebrate a locally Black-owned business. Justin Bishop has owned the Bluebird Cafe in Glenwood Springs for less than a year but he has already made himself at home in the community. “I wanted to have a sense of...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Local developers pressure council into reducing changes to inclusionary housing code on second reading
Glenwood Springs city staff presented to City Council on Jan. 6 to amend inclusionary housing standards in the city by placing deed restrictions on 20% of all new developments of five or more units. But, after some pushback from developers on the new proposed standards, council settled on a compromise.
Former Lake County coroner sentenced to 180 days in jail in child cremation case
Shannon Kent, 47, was sentenced Thursday in Leadville to 180 days in jail on each of two misdemeanor counts of unlawful acts involving cremation. He will serve both 180-day sentences concurrently as ordered by the court. Kent plead guilty to the two charges on Dec. 12, 2022. The sentencing stems...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge boys win, girls fall in Saturday home stand against Moffat County
The Coal Ridge girls and boys managed a split in Saturday afternoon’s basketball contests against the visiting Moffat County Bulldogs. The girls led off the matinee action at Peach Valley by coming up on the short end of a 51-47 score. The boys saved the day for the Titans by holding off a hard-charging Moffat County quintet in the second half to earn an important 58-51 4A Western Slope League victory.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Giving out clean needles to drug users ‘enabling,’ Garfield County commissioner says
Major funding from national opioid settlements with CVS and Walgreens is coming to Garfield County. One proposal is to direct part of the funds toward providing clean syringes and the overdose prevention drug Naloxone locally. Garfield County Public Health Specialist Mason Hohstadt outlined this proposal and two others — using...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development
The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fleeing party still alive after Friday’s police chase
A police pursuit on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon is currently under investigation with the Colorado State Patrol, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Monday. “There was a brief pursuit that ended with the person fleeing, crashing their vehicle,” Walter Stowe, Garfield County public information officer, said. Stowe...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Tax notices have been sent to Garfield County property owners
Approximately 30,000 Garfield County property tax notices were sent out in late January, according to a county news release. The Garfield County Board of County Commissioners has certified $187.1 million in taxes to be collected through this tax cycle, up from $151.9 million in 2022, the release states. Property owners may pay taxes in halves or all at once; the deadlines for half payments are Feb. 28 and June 15. The deadline for a full payment is April 30.
OnlyInYourState
The Remote Cabin Restaurant In Colorado That Serves Up The Most Delicious Food
As a Coloradan, there is no denying that you have stayed in your fair share of cabins, but have you ever enjoyed fine dining in one of these rustic and charming homes? If you answered no, it is time to change that with a visit to this remote cabin restaurant in Colorado that is as delicious as it is beautiful:
