FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
The San Francisco Invention, the Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
Have A Drink, Pet A Rabbit, And Dazzle Your Kids At Lindsay Wildlife For Valentine's DayVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
sfstandard.com
Iconic San Francisco Coastal Diner May Never Reopen
The future of an iconic San Francisco coastal diner is in doubt after its owners, the National Park Service, told The Standard it is not looking for a new vendor. Renowned for its scenic views of the Pacific Ocean and Sutro Baths, Louis’ Restaurant opened in 1937 and served diner food including omelettes, burgers and It’s-It ice cream sandwiches, according to a menu on the restaurant’s website.
sfstandard.com
A ‘Chinese Sinatra’ and the World’s Rudest Waiter: Reinventing the Golden Era of One of SF’s Oldest Neighborhoods
The Golden Era of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the 1930s-60s conjures images of old Hollywood and boozy bars, when the neighborhood had the largest concentration of Chinese-owned nightclubs in the country and one of the biggest Chinese populations outside of Asia. With names like the Forbidden City, the Chinese...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Is Counting on This Organization to Save Its Streets—But Is Its Approach Legit?
For Urban Alchemy’s Executive Director Lena Miller, the organization’s rapid San Francisco expansion is just the beginning. She envisions eventually helming a nationwide homelessness organization that provides direct services and also acts as a consultant to cities looking to set up similar outfits of their own. “Basically like...
sfstandard.com
How Prepared Is the Bay Area for ‘the Big One’?
Monday’s devastating 7.8 earthquake in Turkey’s Gaziantep Province is a reminder that you never know when “the big one” is going to hit. Straddling the San Andreas and Hayward faults, the Bay Area’s earthquake risk is high, and the region is no stranger to the disaster that can strike from shifting tectonic plates.
sfstandard.com
Is This Potrero Hill Project the Start of an SF Manufacturing Boom?
What Spear Street Capital is betting on in San Francisco is still a hulking skeleton of concrete and metal at the foot of Potrero Hill. But the developer is billing the six-story, 150,000-square-foot structure at 300 Kansas St. as the city’s first “ground-up advanced manufacturing project” in a long time.
sfstandard.com
Mark Your Calendar for San Francisco’s Biggest Festivals of 2023
Saturday’s huge—if soggy—Chinese New Year Parade didn’t just usher in the Year of the Rabbit, it kicked off the 2023 calendar of community celebrations around the city. And after a few weird years of Covid-driven cancellations or cautiousness, 2023 is shaping up to be fully back...
sfstandard.com
New Oysters and Wine Spot Coming Soon to San Francisco
Oh, shuck. A new oysters and wine bar called Little Shucker is taking over the long-dormant Pacific Heights location of The Grove. The new eatery recently posted a liquor license application notice on the window of the vacant storefront at 2016 Fillmore St. The opening date has yet to be announced, but what we do know is that Little Shucker comes to us from the folks behind The Snug, a cocktail bar located nearby at Fillmore and Clay streets. It joins a thriving culinary corridor that includes SPQR, Pizzeria Delfina and Noosh.
sfstandard.com
‘Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable’: Breed Lays Out Housing Plan She Knows Will Spark Controversy
San Franciscans will have to confront discomfort—and frankly deal with it—if the city is going to make a dent in its housing crisis. That was the main message from Mayor London Breed about the city’s new, more aggressive approach to meeting housing requirements. “Part of my plan...
sfstandard.com
Doctor Sues SF for $12M in Garden Fence Spat—but Says ‘It’s Not About the Money’
A doctor is suing San Francisco for $12 million after repeated building code enforcements cost her thousands in fines after efforts to beautify her home were deemed noncompliant—but she says, “It’s not about the money.”. “It’s about changing the system,” said Mihal Emberton, who is representing herself...
sfstandard.com
Cliff House To Reopen as New Mystery Restaurant This Year
A mysterious new restaurant vendor has been selected to run the site previously occupied by Cliff House, the National Park Service told The Standard. The unnamed new restaurateur is set to begin its lease at the location of the iconic Princess Diaries eatery in 2023. The Golden Gate National Recreation...
sfstandard.com
Camouflage-Clad Nonprofit Workers Perturb Mid-Market Residents
Downtown nonprofit workers tasked with keeping the streets safe are now styled in military-esque camouflage uniforms that have caught some locals off guard. Urban Alchemy, a nonprofit that deploys safety “ambassadors” to the Mid-Market neighborhood and other parts of San Francisco’s Downtown, began outfitting its workers in camouflage jackets that some see as counterintuitive to the charity’s stated purpose of building trust with the community.
sfstandard.com
YIMBYs Bombard Bay Area Cities With Lawsuits for Flouting State Rules
Pro-housing activists filed a barrage of lawsuits against Bay Area cities and counties that they say violated state law by missing a housing deadline. YIMBY Law, the legal arm of Yes In My Backyard (YIMBY) Action, and allied groups have filed 12 lawsuits against Belvedere, Burlingame, Cupertino, Daly City, Fairfax, Martinez, Novato, Palo Alto, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, Richmond and Santa Clara County.
sfstandard.com
SF Supervisor Parties at Colombian Hooters, Delays Reparations Hearing
San Francisco’s landmark hearing to discuss reparations for the city’s Black community has been postponed by more than a month because Supervisor Shamann Walton took a nearly weeklong vacation to party in Colombia and is experiencing flight issues getting home. Tuesday’s reparations hearing had been almost two years...
sfstandard.com
Gay Man Assaulted and Hospitalized After Leaving This SF Bar
A gay man was assaulted after leaving a popular queer bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood late Saturday night, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. In an Instagram post displaying considerable bruising to his face, Barry Miles stated that he was jumped after leaving Folsom Street’s Powerhouse on Feb. 4 by two men, who also stole his wallet. His face struck the sidewalk, knocking out a tooth and fracturing his neck. He was “pretty banged up,” he said.
sfstandard.com
Dream Job Alert: Hog Island Seeks Handy Person for ‘Baywatch’-Style Role
Dream job alert: One of the Bay Area’s favorite shellfish farms, Hog Island Oyster Co., posted a help-wanted sign Monday via Instagram for a “jack-of-all-trades” to take the wheel of its maintenance operations. As the job post indicates, the Marin County oyster farmers are in search of...
sfstandard.com
Why Won’t SFPD Turn Over Its Assault Weapons Records to This Group?
A Quaker group is suing the San Francisco Police Department for not providing records about the purchase and deployment of military-style weapons, the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) announced Monday. The group alleges the department is “illegally withholding public records in their entirety” in direct violation of the California Public...
sfstandard.com
Deadly New Drug Ripping Through SF Is Narcan-Resistant, Users Say
People who use opioids in San Francisco are reporting a powerful new drug that is stronger than fentanyl has made its way to the city. The Standard spoke to six people using drugs in the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods on Tuesday who claimed they had used an opioid called isotanitazene, or “ISO,” which is believed to be more powerful than fentanyl.
sfstandard.com
Suspended, Revoked Nonprofits Could Lose City Contracts Under New Policy
San Francisco officials announced a new policy Tuesday that puts more than 100 nonprofits with roughly $300 million worth of city contracts at risk of being barred from doing business with the city unless they come into compliance with state regulations. In January, The Standard reported that San Francisco doled...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Man Arrested for Suspected Shooting of 15-Year-Old Girl Outside School
The Vallejo Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a Jan. 31 shooting that wounded a 15-year-old girl near Vallejo High School. Leon Arreguin, a 36-year-old Vallejo resident, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, illegal firearm discharge and inflicting injury on a child. Vallejo police spokesperson Sgt. Rashad Hollis said that Arreguin confessed to the crime and was taken into custody on Friday.
sfstandard.com
Former UCLA Basketball Star Offering Security to Tenderloin Residents
Omm’A Givens, who played college basketball for UCLA and Pepperdine in the 1990s, is offering security for neighbors in the Tenderloin. “We should all have that right to feel safe,” Givens said. “If you’re a senior citizen, and you’ve gotta walk to the pharmacy? I’ll walk you there, and I’ll walk you back home.”
