Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Frankfurt comes back to beat Darmstadt 4-2 in German Cup
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Randal Kolo Muani scored twice as Eintracht Frankfurt came back from a goal down to beat local rival Darmstadt 4-2 and seal a place in the German Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. Frankfurt took an early lead when Kolo Muani leaped to head in a cross...
FOX Sports
Bayern hires goalkeeping coach Rechner from Hoffenheim
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich signed goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim on Wednesday to replace the fired Toni Tapalović. The Bavarian club said the 42-year-old Rechner was joining the team's staff, but didn’t give any details regarding the length of his contract. Bayern fired...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man United hosts Leeds, PSG visits rival Marseille
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United can gain ground on Premier League leader Arsenal when it hosts manager-less Leeds. Relegation-fighting Leeds fired Jesse Marsch on Monday ahead of a double-header against third-place United. The teams meet at Old Trafford first and then at Elland Road on Sunday. Defeats for Arsenal and Manchester City over the weekend have reignited hopes that United can mount a genuine title challenge and belief will only grow if Erik ten Hag's team beats Leeds. United trails Arsenal by eight points and has played one game more than the London club. Also, Premier League club Fulham travels to second-division Sunderland in an FA Cup fourth-round replay.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham plays FA Cup replay
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Wrexham, a Welsh team from the fifth tier of English soccer and owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, looks to cause another upset in the FA Cup and set up a last-16 match against Tottenham. Wrexham visits second-tier Sheffield United in one of four fourth-round replays. The teams drew a wild match 3-3 last month at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground. Wrexham is the lowest-ranked team left in the draw and the only club from outside English soccer's top four leagues. It is gaining increasing publicity after being bought by Reynolds and McElhenney in November 2020 and being used by the celebrities in a behind-the-scenes TV series called “Welcome To Wrexham." Among the other replays is a match between third-tier teams Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday while fourth-tier Grimsby hosts Luton, which is fourth in the second-tier Championship.
NBC Sports
Elena Fanchini, medal-winning Alpine skier, dies at 37
Elena Fanchini, an Italian Alpine skier whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini, the 2005 World downhill silver medalist at age 19, passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Comments / 0