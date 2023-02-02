Mediacom Stadium: New Home for DMPS, Drake Athletics. A new stadium that will host student-athletes from Des Moines Public Schools and Drake University is recognizing major donors and sponsors supporting the construction and operation of the project. This includes what will be a new name for the venue—Mediacom Stadium—in recognition of Mediacom Communications’ leadership-level support to Drake for the project.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO