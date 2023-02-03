Read full article on original website
Black 2 Gulf
4d ago
I freaking knew it!! That wasn't ROAD RAGE, THAT WAS ROID RAGE!!😂😂
Reply
6
Chase suspect loses control of car on 405 Fwy, attempts to carjack truck before tackled by officers
A chase involving a possible murder suspect ended after the driver lost control of the car on the 405 Freeway, then tried carjacking a truck.
New video released in fatal police shooting of double amputee in Huntington Park
Authorities on Monday released new video showing the moments leading up to a fatal encounter between a double amputee and Huntington Park police last month. Huntington Park Police Chief Cosme Lozano said he wanted to release the video in order to establish transparency with the community, and indicated that the investigation into the shooting is […]
Police drone helps capture suspected copper thief in Torrance
A would-be copper thief was arrested in Torrance recently thanks to the work of a police drone, authorities said. Drone footage released by Torrance police on Monday shows the suspect wearing black pants and black hoodie scurrying across the rooftop of a shopping plaza while carrying a black trash bag. “Another solid arrest with the […]
palisadesnews.com
Man Attempts to Rape Woman Mourning Her Mother at Will Rogers State Beach
Suspect still at large wanted for February 3 incident. A man attempted to rape a woman who was mourning the loss of her mother at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades over the weekend. The incident took place on Saturday, February 3 around 6:20 p.m. next to Tower 15...
kclu.org
Store clerk who tried to stop thieves in Ventura County ends up in hospital with stab wounds
A Ventura County convenience store clerk who tried to stop two men from stealing alcohol ended up in the hospital after being stabbed. It happened Sunday night in Simi Valley. Two men entered a store on Los Angeles Avenue, grabbed some alcohol and ran out the door. The clerk chased them.
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
NBC Los Angeles
Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair
It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
'I want the officers in jail' - family of Takar Smith speaks after funeral about LAPD shooting
"They need to be in jail because they was not supposed to kill my husband." Takar Smith's widow is calling for justice in the fatal LAPD shooting.
2 at large after allegedly robbing Simi Valley Circle-K, stabbing employee
Two men who allegedly robbed a Simi Valley Circle-K returned to the store to stab an employee over the weekend, police said. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. Saturday at the store located at 665 Los Angeles Avenue, according to Simi Valley police. An employee at the store told officers that two men walked […]
Two UCLA students assaulted near campus parking structures
Two female UCLA students were assaulted by the same man near two campus parking structures, the UCLA Police Department announced today.
KTLA.com
Police asking for public’s help identifying driver in fatal Van Nuys hit-and-run
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver that left a man dead in Van Nuys Friday. The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, LAPD said in a news release. A...
pasadenanow.com
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
'Defund Police' lawmaker ripped for hypocrisy after LAPD was called to watch staffer's Lexus
Los Angeles City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez under fire after the LAPD is asked for "extra patrol" on the city official's broken-down car.
Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
foxla.com
Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies
MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
Motorist Hits ER Doctor Riding Bicycle, Then Stabs Him to Death on Street in Broad Daylight: Prosecutors
A driver hit a bicyclist from behind and then stabbed him to death in broad daylight in Orange County, California, before onlookers held the assailant until police arrived and arrested him on murder charges, authorities said. Dr. Michael Mammone, 58, was riding on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point when...
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Shooting Investigation Outside Homeless Housing Property In North Hollywood
LAPD is investigating after a shooting broke out oustide of LA Family Housing in North Hollywood early Monday morning. LA family housing is an organization that focuses on those who is have or is experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County. Their main goal is to provide housing, critical, and life-saving services to end homelessness.
KTLA.com
Two women killed in early morning crimes in downtown Los Angeles
A woman was declared dead early Sunday morning after she was found in downtown Los Angeles suffering from a fatal stab wound. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a woman who was stabbed. When they...
