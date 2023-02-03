Read full article on original website
Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
nbcboston.com
BMW Driver ‘All Over the Road' Killed in Route 3A Crash Near Hingham Shipyard
An alleged erratic driver was killed in a violent crash Sunday evening on Route 3A near the shipyard in Hingham, Massachusetts, police announced. Hingham police say someone called them just before 4:45 p.m. to report that a car driving westbound on Lincoln Street was "all over the road." As officers were heading toward the area, the BMW crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive.
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
WMUR.com
Popular New Hampshire breakfast spot closed until further notice after owner’s death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester restaurant is closing until further notice after the death of the owner. Julien of Julien's Breakfast Place died over the weekend. The news was posted on the restaurant's Facebook page. "It is with great sadness to tell you our dear friend/family Julien, passed away...
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93
A man is being dubbed a hero area after sprinting across a busy highway in the snow to rescue a woman who reportedly lost consciousness at the wheel of her car on I-93. Adolfo Molina of Lawrence, MA sprang into action when he saw the car brushing against the guardrails and accelerating on the shoulder of the road.
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
WMUR.com
Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
How to avoid a dead car battery in the frigid cold
BOSTON - The Boston area is bracing for some of the coldest air we've seen in years or maybe even decades, and the last thing anyone wants is a car that won't start in the freezing temperatures when you've got some place to be.So what can you do to make sure you aren't stuck with a dead car battery this weekend? WBZ-TV spoke to the experts at AAA for some tips."Here in New England, if your battery is five years old or older, you really want to make sure you have it checked before this weekend with these frigid temps...
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
WCVB
Car care tips for extreme cold weekend ahead
LEXINGTON, Mass. — With anarctic blast in the forecast, Minuteman Regional High School automotive instructor John Primpas shares tips for identifying and handling common cold weather problems for cars. Tires: The most common issue in cold weather is low pressure as the air inside tires shrinks. This can cause...
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Boch Center Wang Theatre Facing Harsh Criticism Over Botched Handling of Bust Sprinkler Pipes That Left Guests in 10 Degrees Cold for Over an Hour
At around 17:00 hours tonight, Saturday, February 4th, 2023, Boston Firefighters were called to the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston to investigate an alarm stemming from an issue with the sprinkler system. During the incident, many people who had already entered the theater were forced to evacuate onto the street. All upcoming shows tonight are canceled.
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110
Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
33-year-old man killed in crash in East Brookfield, passengers taken to hospital
A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash in East Brookfield on Friday night, police said.
WMUR.com
Falling tree strikes 2 cars on Salem road; 1 suffers significant injuries, fire chief says
SALEM, N.H. — A tree fell onto a pair of cars in Salem on Friday morning, trapping a driver and bringing down live electrical wires. The tree crashed onto the road at the intersection of Pelham and Stiles roads before 9:30 a.m. >> See raw video from the scene.
manchesterinklink.com
Fire department responds to 170 calls for service over 24-hour period
MANCHESTER, NH – As temperatures hovered in the single digits Saturday morning, the persistent cold proved too much for pipes and, within 24 hours, fire crews would respond to more than 170 emergency calls. Of these, 56 were related to broken water pipes and fire sprinkler systems due to the extremely cold weather.
liveboston617.org
Armed Car Jacking Gone Wrong in East Boston Leaves Man Shot in the Face at La Chiva
EAST BOSTON- A shooting occurred just after midnight leading to Boston Police calling for full notifications of the Homicide Unit. According to police radio traffic, the victim, an adult male in his early 20s, was found shot in the face inside La Chiva restaurant at 259 Bennington Street after he ran into the establishment looking for help.
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in Massachusetts
An innovative new grocery store recently opened in Massachusetts, making it easier, faster, and more convenient for local residents to do their shopping. Read on to learn more.
WCAX
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
