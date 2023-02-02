Read full article on original website
Coronation Street's Damon Hay makes new demand after Bistro gun drama
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street continued its Bistro drug deal storyline tonight as Damon Hay made a new demand of Nick following a dramatic ordeal with masked gunmen. In tonight’s hour-long episode, Nick (Ben Price) confirmed to Damon that the drugs had been delivered and were being stored at...
Coronation Street star Antony Cotton hopes for Sean Tully wedding storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Antony Cotton has given his thoughts on the future of his character Sean Tully, saying he would love to see him get married one day. When asked if he'd like a 'happily ever after' moment for his character who has previously been unlucky in...
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon welcomes baby boy and shares first photo
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon has given birth to her first child. The actress, who played Bethany Platt in the ITV soap between 2015 and 2020, and her boyfriend Ryan Ledson shared a photo to Instagram showing the couple cradling their newborn. "Our beautiful boy," the caption reads. "30/01/2023." The couple,...
Coronation Street's Carla Barlow to be drugged in sinister Stephen story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street airs sad scenes for Carla Barlow next week as Stephen Reid stoops to shocking depths to undermine her. Carla's future in charge of Underworld is thrown into jeopardy when Stephen comes up with a sinister plan to get her out of the way. Viewers...
EastEnders star Neil McDermott reveals major twist in Ryan Malloy return story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is bringing back Ryan Malloy next week, as part of Lily Slater's underage pregnancy story. Neil McDermott has reprised his role for a short stint as Ryan, who Lily's biological father and Whitney's half-brother. Ryan originally left the show in 2011, but made brief reappearances in 2014 and 2016.
Hollyoaks airs exit for Vicky Grant - but will she be back?
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired the exit of Vicky Grant, but this may not be the last we see of her. Following Vicky's shocking collapse last week after accidentally drinking a spiked drink, Vicky announced she would be leaving the village. When plans to move to Margate with her...
Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison criticises show for violent storylines
Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison has criticised the soap for the use of violence in its storylines. Cheryl, who played Heather Trott between 2007 and 2012, told the Daily Star she believes the soap has become too "sensationalised" and risks alienating viewers. "I am not the morality police but I...
Emmerdale's Marcus and Naomi's trap for villain Greg goes wrong
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Marcus and Naomi's attempt to spring a trap on Greg in Emmerdale has gone off the rails. Viewers will remember before the New Year that Ethan promised to file an official complaint against his co-worker Greg for sexually harassing Marcus. The sad reality in Monday's episode (February...
EastEnders' Linda Carter to get life-changing offer from Sharon Watts
EastEnders spoilers follow. Linda Carter will get a life-changing offer from Sharon Watts on EastEnders next week. Since the tragic (presumed) death of her husband Mick, Linda has been left to run the Vic on her own, but shocked Alfie Moon last month by revealing she was planning to sell up.
Casualty star George Rainsford addresses fan concerns after Ethan exit
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star George Rainsford has opened up about a couple of specific plot points regarding his character, Ethan Hardy, and his exit from the soap. Rainsford exited the soap on February 4 after nine years on the show. Ethan left the ED behind after having coming to a realisation about his relationship with his son, Bodhi.
Home and Away star Shane Withington warns of new disaster storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away star Shane Withington has teased a "disaster" ahead for his character. The Australian actor, known for playing the role of John Palmer on the soap, has let slip that the show has a dangerous storyline coming up — and it involves lots of fake blood.
Happy Valley's James Norton shares tribute on Instagram following the show finale
Happy Valley spoilers follow – including discussion of the season three finale. Happy Valley star James Norton has marked the end of the series with a tribute to his co-star Sarah Lancashire on Instagram. The actor, also seen in Grantchester and Greta Gerwig's Little Women, plays the series villain...
EastEnders reveals tragic truth of why Emma left Lola
The following article contains discussion of domestic violence that some readers may find distressing. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed that Lola's long-lost mother Emma was a victim of domestic violence. Earlier this week, Billy Mitchell finally outed Emma's identity to Lola after she'd been moonlighting in Walford for days...
Waterloo Road airs kiss for Preston and Kai
Waterloo Road spoilers follow. Things took an unexpected turn on tonight's (February 7) episode of Waterloo Road, as Preston grew close to Kai at a party and the pair eventually shared a kiss. After Samia ruined Preston's basketball scholarship and dumped him, a downtrodden Preston sought emotional support at Kai's...
EastEnders' Suki Panesar makes surprise decision after Eve betrayal
EastEnders spoilers follow. Suki Panesar is set to make a surprise decision after Eve Unwin betrays her on EastEnders. Scenes airing this week will see Suki's short-lived lover go behind her back alongside husband Nish as they try to expand the Panesar empire – though Suki lets it be known that she is still in charge.
10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Bree fears for her safety again after news about Jacob. Elsewhere, Justin pushes his luck too far while competing in the golf tournament, while Tane makes romantic plans for his wedding. Here's a full collection of...
Happy Valley's brilliant final episode fumbled one important thing
Happy Valley season 3 spoilers follow – including the final episode's ending. Sally Wainwright's beloved BBC drama has achieved what many popular shows do not: a satisfying finale that bettered our high expectations. The conclusion of the toxic push and pull between Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce, which...
EastEnders' Lola learns the truth about Emma's identity
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce-Brown has finally discovered that newcomer Emma is her long-lost mother in EastEnders. Lola was left worried that someone watching her vlog had found out her address last week when she got a grand in cash in the post. In reality, her long-lost mum Emma had secretly sent her the cash.
Peaky Blinders' creator shares first-look trailer of new BBC series with Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman and Fionn Whitehead feature in a first-look clip from Great Expectations, which is being adapted for the BBC and FX by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The latest TV series inspired by Charles Dickens' 1861 novel of the same name, Knight's drama sees Colman in the role of Miss Havisham, with Dunkirk and Emily's Whitehead as Pip.
Love Island star Gemma Owen left ‘heartbroken and shocked’ after huge loss
Love Island star Gemma Owen was left “heartbroken and shocked” following the passing of her favourite horse. The television personality, who appeared on the ITV2 dating show last year, is a keen dressage rider, but shared the tragic news that her horse, Siz, had died on Friday. “On...
