Keppel Sells Singapore Ship Repair Business to ST Engineering
The realignment of the ship repair business in Singapore is continuing with the news that ST Engineering plans to acquire the yard currently operated by Keppel FELS. Keppel had previously announced its plans to refocus its operations away from the offshore sector to execute its strategy to be an integrated business focusing on sustainable urbanization, while ST Engineering will use the site to relocate and modernize its ship repair operations.
FMC Orders MSC to Justify Fees as Reform Act Enforcement Increases
The U.S.’s Federal Maritime Commission continues to put bite into the Shipping Reform Act passed in 2022 which sought to crack down on the fees and unreasonable business practices of the major ocean carriers. A small complaint by a shipper is spotlighting the enforcement efforts under the act with the FMC issuing a “show cause” order against Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) for congestion fees that were charged to the shipper in July 2022.
Kenya's Amb. Nancy Karigithu Could Be the Next IMO Secretary General
With the tenure of IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim ending this year, the agency has set in motion the process of searching for a successor. One of the contenders for the position is Nancy Karigithu, currently Kenya’s Ambassador and Special Envoy for Shipping and Blue Economy. Both Kenya’s President...
U.S. Navy Releases First Photos of Chinese Spy Balloon's Debris
The U.S. Navy has released the first photos of debris from the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend. A team from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the fabric of the balloon itself on February 5, according to images provided by U.S. Fleet Forces Command. The rest of the remains of the balloon's one-tonne payload are scattered over a wide area of the seabed, and dive teams are working to find and recover the pieces for intelligence purposes.
Denmark Upends Offshore Wind Planning With Permitting Suspension
Denmark is one of the friendliest jurisdictions in the world for offshore wind. It is home to top developers Orsted, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Vattenfall, as well as turbine builder Vestas. Its energy agency is considered a model for European development permitting, and offers a "one-stop-shop" service for all government reviews of future wind sites. However, the department has had to shut down one of its most popular offshore wind application programs because of potential conflicts with EU law, it announced in a statement Monday.
Alarm as Cases of Seafarers Abandonment Hit New Highs in 2022
The commercial shipping industry is grappling with growing condemnation after the number of abandoned seafarers continued to surge, hitting a new high of 103 in 2022. The trend is growing with the number of seafarers abandoned fast approaching the 10,000 mark in a span of two decades with just over 700 vessels involved according to a new report from the ESG platform RightShip.
Germany Explores Hydrogen Bunkering from its North Sea Island
Germany is exploring a unique situation to develop a potential hydrogen bunkering operation serving the shipping industry from islands in the North Sea. A conceptual study is underway exploring linking the supply of green hydrogen to a bunkering operation that would be located on the deep-sea island of Helgoland, which lies 30 miles off the German mainland.
Opinion: A Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Isn't Inevitable
The logistics pose a momentous challenge, and Xi Jinping knows a war will entail enormous costs. On 1 February, the People’s Liberation Army sent 20 aircraft across the median line dividing Taiwan from the Chinese mainland. Taiwan’s Defence Ministry responded to the incursion by putting its own forces on a heightened state of alert, scrambling its own fighter jets and activating air defence systems.
Ship Repair Company Titan Sold to Texas Private Equity Firm
Three and a half years after investing in the ship repair industry and moving to consolidate the industry, famed Wall Street investment firm Carlyle Group and its partner Stellex Capital Management have agreed to sell the company they formed, Titan Acquisition Holdings, to an affiliate of Texas-based Lone Star Funds. Bloomberg is speculating that the transaction is valued at around $2 billion and continues the trend of private equity acquisitions of defense-related companies.
