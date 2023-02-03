The U.S. Navy has released the first photos of debris from the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend. A team from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the fabric of the balloon itself on February 5, according to images provided by U.S. Fleet Forces Command. The rest of the remains of the balloon's one-tonne payload are scattered over a wide area of the seabed, and dive teams are working to find and recover the pieces for intelligence purposes.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO