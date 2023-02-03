ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scsuhuskies.com

Riley Ahern and John Nett named NSIC Players of the Week

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball student-athletes Riley Ahern and John Nett have respectively been named NSIC Pitcher and Player of the Week after stellar Opening Weekends in Joplin as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. The duo each have earned their second career Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference weekly honor.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

(RV) St. Cloud State walked off in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball was walked off by Missouri Southern State on Saturday afternoon in Joplin, dropping their finale 11-9 in gut-wrenching fashion. Six Huskies – John Nett (2-for-6, R, 2 2B, RBI), Sam Riola (2-for-4, BB, 3B, 2 RBI), Drew Bulson (2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI), Otto Grimm (2-for-4, BB, 2 R, RBI), Drew Beier (2-for-3, R, 2B, 2 SH) and Ethan Navratil (2-for-4, R, 3 RBI, SF) provided multi-hit games as the order produced 15 hits. The Huskies and Lions traded four lead changes with a total of five multi-run innings between the two lineups. SCSU closes their season-opening trip to Missouri 2-2 with a 0-2 record in Central Region contests.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Romig and Lavato win events as seven Huskies PR at Gopher Classic

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Shelby Romig won the 60 Meter Hurdles, Katie Lavato won the 60 Meter and seven Huskies established new personal bests in an outstanding day of competition at the Gopher Classic for St. Cloud State Track & Field in Minneapolis. A total 18 top-10 finishes were earned by Huskies student-athletes with 13 being top five placements.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

No. 5 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Ties with Miami, Earns Shootout Win

ST CLOUD, Minn. – For the second straight night, No. 5 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (18-8-2, 10-6-2 NCHC) and Miami (7-17-4, 2-13-3 NCHC) played to a tie at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. After finishing regulation and overtime knotted at 1-1, the Huskies prevailed in the shootout once again to earn the extra point in the conference standings. Senior forward Jami Krannila (Nokia, Finland) and senior forward Micah Miller (Grand Rapids, Minn.) scored shootout goals while junior goalie Dominic Basse (Alexandria, Va.) stopped both RedHawk attempts to seal the shootout victory.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

JoJo Chobak and Dayle Ross named WCHA Players of the Week

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Two St. Cloud State Women's Hockey student-athletes have been named WCHA Players of the Week as JoJo Chobak earned Goaltender of the Week honors and Dayle Ross picked up Defender of the Week notice from the league office on Monday. The honor is the third of Chobak's career while Ross has earned her first career weekly award.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

No. 14 SCSU pushes No. 8 Badgers to the brink, settles for road split

MADISON, Wis. – No. 14 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey put their high-effort, high-compete style of play on full display but couldn't find the equalizer late in a 3-2 loss to No. 8 Wisconsin at LaBahn Arena on Saturday evening. The Huskies return from Wisconsin with a three-point weekend in hand, entering the final two weeks of conference play with a five point lead over Minnesota State for fifth place.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Comes Up Short Against MSU Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team has dropped three of their last four matchups after a close one with MSU Moorhead at the Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, MN. The Huskies put up a great defensive effort but fell just short on offensive to fall 55-50 to the Dragons. St. Cloud shot .365 from the field but only .176 (3-17) from behind the arc. Three Husky athletes scored in the double-digits with freshman Ashley Sawicki putting up a career high 14 points.
MOORHEAD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy