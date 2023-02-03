ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan 77, Ohio State 69

After a get-right victory in Evanston on Thursday, the Michigan Wolverines came home to Crisler Center in Ann Arbor and won their second straight game, a confident, decisive win over their bitter rival Ohio State. Hunter Dickinson was the best player on the floor, thrashing OSU inside to the tune of 26 points on 10/15 from the floor, while Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard both chipped in double digits in what was one of Michigan's best offensive performances of the season. They moved the ball well, created loads of good looks, and rarely fell into a slump, stomaching a strong outing from Ohio State's Bruce Thornton to win 77-69.
Michigan Hockey Game #28: Michigan 7, Wisconsin 4

FINAL CORSI NUMBERS (www.collegehockeynews.com) -Once again, Michigan just dominated Wisconsin into submission late in the first period. The game was over. Wisconsin could not exit their zone or keep Michigan out of dangerous areas on the ice. In the first period, Michigan took 12 of their 20 shots from the House and scored on 4 of them. The problem was that there was 40+ minutes of hockey to play. So, the game got chippy, sloppy, and way out of hand in a number of ways…including on the scoreboard.
