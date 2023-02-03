FINAL CORSI NUMBERS (www.collegehockeynews.com) -Once again, Michigan just dominated Wisconsin into submission late in the first period. The game was over. Wisconsin could not exit their zone or keep Michigan out of dangerous areas on the ice. In the first period, Michigan took 12 of their 20 shots from the House and scored on 4 of them. The problem was that there was 40+ minutes of hockey to play. So, the game got chippy, sloppy, and way out of hand in a number of ways…including on the scoreboard.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO