New York City, NY

Six Questions with Violinist VC Artist Risa Hokamura

Get to know Risa before her NY debut at the Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Hall on February 8, 2023. VC Artist Japanese violinist Risa Hokamura is quickly building an international reputation as a young virtuoso of outstanding potential. Risa will make her New York debut at Merkin Concert Hall on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

