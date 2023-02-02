ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trisha Yamada
2d ago

I use tons of bay leaves. If you want to see how they taste make your rice with a bay leaf and compare against plain rice. You will definitely taste the bay leaf. I also fry the bay leaves in the oil/fat that I’m sautéing onions or other vegetables and that helps bring out more flavor.

American#1
2d ago

I have them scattered around my pantry and food cabinets, they keep little weevils and food bugs out of your flour and such.

Kiki
3d ago

I use bay leaves, and I can definitely taste it even when I only use one. One is enough for me. It's so potent.

