Trisha Yamada
2d ago
I use tons of bay leaves. If you want to see how they taste make your rice with a bay leaf and compare against plain rice. You will definitely taste the bay leaf. I also fry the bay leaves in the oil/fat that I’m sautéing onions or other vegetables and that helps bring out more flavor.
American#1
2d ago
I have them scattered around my pantry and food cabinets, they keep little weevils and food bugs out of your flour and such.
Kiki
3d ago
I use bay leaves, and I can definitely taste it even when I only use one. One is enough for me. It's so potent.
