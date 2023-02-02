Read full article on original website
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening officers with “sharp object”
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan is behind Pottawatomie Co. bars after he allegedly threatened three RCPD officers with a “sharp object.”. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around noon on Friday, Feb. 3, officials were called to investigate a verbal altercation between a man and a woman.
Manhattan man arrested after threatening police
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody after making threats to police over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department reports that two officers were investigating a verbal argument between a man and a woman at noon on Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. The man pulled out a sharp […]
Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
UPDATE: Missing kids safe, Foley turns self in, arrested at JCPD
JUNCTION CITY - Junction City Police Department announced Jeana Foley, who was wanted for abducting her three children in December, has turned herself in at the Junction City Police Department on February 6th at approximately 1:00 pm. All three children, 6-year-old Rosie, 5-year-old Camden and 3-year old Genevieve were returned...
WIBW
Topeka man lands behind bars after meth found following stolen car chase
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Brown County after methamphetamine was found following a stolen car chase over the weekend. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials were notified that a vehicle stolen from Hiawatha days before had been found near 130th and Falcon Rd. on the Kickapoo reservation.
1350kman.com
Manhattan man accused of battering woman, strangling child
A Manhattan man is in custody after authorities say he struck a woman and abused a child. Riley County Police arrested 44-year-old Marshall Hawkinson Thursday night on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and child abuse. The adult victim reported to police that Hawkinson hit her and strangled a young girl with other children present in the home.
Topeka man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in custody on several charges following an early morning pursuit from deputies. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Southwest 10th St. and Southwest Kent Place. It had a license plate that didn’t […]
Man arrested for murder in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on numerous charges, including murder in the first degree, for a deadly crash in 2021. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2023, and is being held in the Jackson County Jail. His charges […]
Man arrested after allegedly shooting gun at police in Clay Center
CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after firing a handgun at law enforcement in Clay Center. Clay Center Police Department Chief Bill Robinson reports that police received a call at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 that a man was shooting a firearm out of his front door in the […]
Riley County Arrest Report February 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANGEL KAYE MORGAN, 37, Junction City, Failure to appear; Bond $1,500. ANDREW LEE GRAVES, 19, Manhattan, Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption;...
b1047.com
One person jailed after fistfight lands victim in hospital
A Manhattan man has been charged after an altercation with another man early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. According to RCPD, 36-year-old Henry Lige III was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement officers. Lige is accused on punching a 24-year-old victim several times in the face during an argument, causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Ascension Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where police say he remains in stable condition.
NOTO homeless crises draws concern for business owner
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With a large homeless population in NOTO primarily running through the district’s river walk, it has become a concern for Studio 62 Art Bar owner Cies Smith. Smith told 27 News when she talks about her business with others, sometimes they won’t even consider going because of the location. “I’ll tell people […]
Geary County Booking Photos Feb. 6
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
KVOE
Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia
Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
Emporia gazette.com
DEVELOPING: EPD confirms shots fired early Monday morning
Local law enforcement are investigating reports of shots fired in south central Emporia, Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes confirmed to The Gazette Monday morning. Hayes said the calls came in around 4:30 a.m. “I can confirm we had multiple shots fired in the south central part of town,” she...
WIBW
Morning two-vehicle crash slows traffic in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital and slowed traffic at a busy southeast Topeka intersection. The crash was reported at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday at S.E. 45th and Adams. A red Honda Civic and a maroon Nissan Rogue collided in the intersection.
Shawnee County sheriff goes on camera for the first time with 27 News
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill made his first on-air appearance by coming on the 27 News Morning Show. When running for the position of sheriff, Hill used the slogan “Community Leader with 27 Years of Service.” On top of securing that position, Hill is also an adjunct professor at Washburn […]
WIBW
Crews respond to garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of S.W. Collins Avenue. Initial reports indicated a live power line had fallen onto the roof of a garage behind a residence on the west side of the street.
KVOE
Garrison sentenced to 59 months in drug distribution case Wednesday
One woman is set to spend more than four years in prison following sentencing in Lyon County District Court earlier this week. Judge Lee Fowler sentenced Nikki Rae Garrison to serve 59 months in prison during a hearing Wednesday. Garrison accepted a plea agreement in November for distributing up to 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.
