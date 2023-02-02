Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Is This Proven Dividend Stock a Buy?
McCormick's sales and earnings dipped in the fourth quarter. The company's market-beating dividend is well-covered.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Motley Fool
This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
A lesser-known subindex of a closely watched economic indicator portends trouble for the U.S. economy. Additionally, the Treasury yield curve suggests tough times may lie ahead for the economy and Wall Street. Despite heightened volatility, weakness in equities may represent a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for long-term investors.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
More companies will streamline their businesses with ServiceNow's digital workflow tools to cope with macro headwinds. Broadcom is better diversified than many other chipmakers. ASML will remain one of the world's most important tech companies.
Motley Fool
2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 14% to Buy Right Now
Nike is back in growth mode, and investors ought to pay attention. Look for profit margins to rise starting in late 2023. Despite the stock's many positives, inventory issues are worth watching.
Motley Fool
Despite Impressive Q4 Results, SoFi Is Still Too Confusing to Invest In
The company wants to persuade high-income earners that it can be the only bank they use. It remains to be seen whether SoFi has established a true moat. The company also doesn't provide great disclosures, and trades at an expensive valuation.
Motley Fool
Why The Trade Desk Rose 13.1% in January
Growth stocks saw a rally in January as investors became optimistic for a "soft landing" in the economy. However, the near term looks fairly uncertain, with The Trade Desk still trading at a high multiple and the ad market continuing to be soft. Yet over the long term, The Trade
Motley Fool
Why Napco Security Technologies Rose as Much as 18% Today
Napco Security Technologies released fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings. The security products and services company reported record sales. Napco outperformed, by a wide margin, on the bottom line.
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks to Buy If There Is a Market Pullback
Enterprise Products Partners' dividend would be even more attractive if there's a market pullback. Vertex Pharmaceuticals should perform well regardless of what happens with the stock market or economy.
Motley Fool
Can Dogecoin Reach $1?
Investors are hoping that Dogecoin can extend its current rally and eventually hit a price point of $1. Primarily, speculation has centered around a new Twitter function that would integrate Dogecoin as a payment option. While Dogecoin could also boost its value by becoming a proof-of-stake blockchain, this move seems...
Motley Fool
Where Will Peloton Interactive's Stock Be in 1 Year?
Peloton's latest earnings report shows some signs of progress. It's stabilizing its subscriber growth and narrowing its losses. Peloton's stock could bounce back as its prospects improve.
Motley Fool
Is This Dividend King a Buy for Income Investors?
A dip in demand for COVID-19 testing resulted in lower revenue and earnings for Abbott Laboratories in its fourth quarter. But the company pays a safe, market-topping dividend.
Motley Fool
1 Unstoppable Stock Up 114% From Its 52-Week Low With Plenty of Room to Run
Meta Platforms stock suffered a peak-to-trough loss of 76% between 2021 and 2022. The company has refocused on its core platforms, and its business is roaring back to life. There's plenty for Meta investors to look forward to, especially since its stock is still discounted relative to the rest of the tech sector.
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher
Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want
