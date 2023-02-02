ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Is This Proven Dividend Stock a Buy?

McCormick’s sales and earnings dipped in the fourth quarter. The company’s market-beating dividend is well-covered. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

A lesser-known subindex of a closely watched economic indicator portends trouble for the U.S. economy. Additionally, the Treasury yield curve suggests tough times may lie ahead for the economy and Wall Street. Despite heightened volatility, weakness in equities may represent a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for long-term investors. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

More companies will streamline their businesses with ServiceNow’s digital workflow tools to cope with macro headwinds. Broadcom is better diversified than many other chipmakers. ASML will remain one of the world’s most important tech companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 14% to Buy Right Now

Nike is back in growth mode, and investors ought to pay attention. Look for profit margins to rise starting in late 2023. Despite the stock's many positives, inventory issues are worth watching. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

Despite Impressive Q4 Results, SoFi Is Still Too Confusing to Invest In

The company wants to persuade high-income earners that it can be the only bank they use. It remains to be seen whether SoFi has established a true moat. The company also doesn't provide great disclosures, and trades at an expensive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

Why The Trade Desk Rose 13.1% in January

Growth stocks saw a rally in January as investors became optimistic for a "soft landing" in the economy. However, the near term looks fairly uncertain, with The Trade Desk still trading at a high multiple and the ad market continuing to be soft. Yet over the long term, The Trade...
Motley Fool

Why Napco Security Technologies Rose as Much as 18% Today

Napco Security Technologies released fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings. The security products and services company reported record sales. Napco outperformed, by a wide margin, on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy If There Is a Market Pullback

Enterprise Products Partners' dividend would be even more attractive if there's a market pullback. Vertex Pharmaceuticals should perform well regardless of what happens with the stock market or economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

Investors are hoping that Dogecoin can extend its current rally and eventually hit a price point of $1. Primarily, speculation has centered around a new Twitter function that would integrate Dogecoin as a payment option. While Dogecoin could also boost its value by becoming a proof-of-stake blockchain, this move seems...
Motley Fool

Where Will Peloton Interactive's Stock Be in 1 Year?

Peloton’s latest earnings report shows some signs of progress. It’s stabilizing its subscriber growth and narrowing its losses. Peloton’s stock could bounce back as its prospects improve. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

Is This Dividend King a Buy for Income Investors?

A dip in demand for COVID-19 testing resulted in lower revenue and earnings for Abbott Laboratories in its fourth quarter. But the company pays a safe, market-topping dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock Up 114% From Its 52-Week Low With Plenty of Room to Run

Meta Platforms stock suffered a peak-to-trough loss of 76% between 2021 and 2022. The company has refocused on its core platforms, and its business is roaring back to life. There's plenty for Meta investors to look forward to, especially since its stock is still discounted relative to the rest of the tech sector.
Motley Fool

1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher

Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...

