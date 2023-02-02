Read full article on original website
North Carolina lawmakers launch HBCU Caucus to bring awareness to those 10 schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – An idea that germinated years ago in the North Carolina General Assembly is taking root finally during Black History Month: Legislators are forming an HBCU Caucus to focus on the value and accomplishment of the state’s historically Black colleges and universities. State Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro), who said she would co-chair […]
ednc.org
Perspective | Community spotlight: Wake Forest University prepares middle and high schoolers for college, career, and beyond
Editor’s note: This feature is part of a series recapping the 2022 Emerging Issues Forum with the Institute for Emerging Issues. The 2023 Emerging Issues Forum will take place on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the NC State University McKimmon Center in Raleigh. This year’s forum will examine ways to address NC’s labor shortage by putting the needs of workers first and overcoming barriers to employment. Go here to learn more.
WXII 12
Greensboro Science Center teams up with animal rescue, foster programs for 'Fur-st Saturdays'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center is running a"Fur-st Saturday" series through May, bringing in Triad animal shelters, rescue organizations and foster programs on the first Saturday of each month. For February's featured organization, The Animal Rescue & Foster Program hosted an adoption event in the SAIL Center.
MLK Black History Month parade returns in Durham
The parade starts at Noon at W. G. Pearson Elementary School on Fayetteville Street and ends at NC Central University.
wschronicle.com
What are taxpayers receiving from the City of Winston-Salem’s affordable housing research costing almost $700,000?
Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series. Last year the Winston-Salem City Council approved $322,000 for an action plan on affordable housing to be drafted by a New Orleans organization, HousingNOLA, which faces serious struggles in its own city in achieving its action plan on affordable housing. See 2022-Report-Card_10-07-22.pdf (housingnola.org) That funding brought the total Winston-Salem has committed to affordable housing research in the last five years to almost $700,000, without substantial progress being made in follow-up, coordination and data gathering, and, most important, increasing the stock of affordable housing.
WXII 12
Local Asheboro organizations team up to hold community warming center
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Local organizations in Asheboro made sure those in need were warm and safe Friday night during a community warming center on brewer street. They also provided a warm meal, a cot to rest, and items like clothes and hygiene products. "We are all human we are...
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
rhinotimes.com
Police Chief Thompson Announces Schedule For Community Meetings
Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson is holding five community meetings in February and March to connect with residents throughout the city. It was announced that Thompson would be the new police chief on Thursday, Dec. 15, and he took over as chief on Friday, Dec.16. Thompson, who has been with the Greensboro Police Department since 2003, was chosen after a lengthy national search.
Zoning ordinances prevent Winston-Salem animal sanctuary from raising money to care for animals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary is all about second chances. "All the animals here come from either some sort of physical or emotional trauma or neglect," said Kimberly Dunckel, Director of Fairytale Farm and Animal Sanctuary. Dunckel and a host of volunteers cared for the animals when...
inforney.com
Chapel Hill's first Black superintendent makes impact on student body, aims to inspire students to succeed
Editor's Note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is highlighting Black leaders and community members in celebration of Black History Month. Walking around the Chapel Hill ISD campuses, you can find Superintendent Lamond Dean with a huge smile. Not only does he enter classrooms and hallways with bright energy but also a sense of comfort that can be felt among the district as he greets, hugs and welcomes students and staff across campuses.
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigate shooting on North Church Street that injured one person
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. Police said it happened Saturday night at about 5:06 p.m. on North Church Street. They found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No...
rhinotimes.com
This Just In: Greensboro Has A Vision Statement
City Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter put the kibosh on what was supposed to be the last discussion of the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2. Rachel Yost, the out-of-state consultant hired to facilitate the two-day retreat, had set aside time for the City Council to develop a “vision statement.”
Uwharrie Charter edges Avery County for second dual-team wrestling title
Greensboro, N.C. — Uwharrie Charter took the 1A dual-team wrestling state championship on Saturday, edging defending state champion Avery County 39-36. The win gives Uwharrie Charter its second dual-team wrestling title in school history. The Eagles had four wrestlers pin their opponents and picked up a forfeit in the...
Shooting on North Church Street in Greensboro; victim’s injuries ‘life-threatening’: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday. At around 5:06 p.m., officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street in response to a reported aggravated assault. At the scene, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to […]
Foster kids temporarily living in Greensboro DSS office building
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a concerning problem in Guilford County. Too many foster kids and not enough foster homes. It's forcing the department of social services to house some of the kids in the Department of Social Services office building. WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller learned how the problem...
What does it take to be a foster parent?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There aren’t enough foster homes to accommodate the growing number of foster children in Guilford County. This has forced the department of social services to house some of the kids in the Department of Social Services office building. On top of that, shelters don't have...
wfmynews2.com
Desperate need for foster parents in North Carolina
Guilford County is in desperate need of foster parents. Some children are having to stay in the DSS office building just so they aren’t on the streets.
Kernersville Navy veteran gets home makeover
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After years of disappointment, a home in disrepair and nowhere left to turn, US Navy Veteran Danny Hutchins and his wife Tina made a request on NextDoor that may have just changed their lives. After developing Non-Hodgkin lymphoma following a 20-year US Naval career, Danny couldn’t physically keep his home up […]
WXII 12
Collins Aerospace closing West Point facility in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Collins Aerospaceis closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem. The company announced it will consolidate operations to its existing Winston-Salem Fairchild and Oak Plaza facilities and Kilkeel, Northern Ireland locations. “We are committed to ensuring our employees are treated respectfully and working with them closely throughout...
wcti12.com
Greensboro man charged with kidnapping, assault on a female in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged with second-kidnapping, felonious restraint and assault on a female. Jeremiah Washington, was arrested in an apartment in Simon Bright Apartments. Washington surrendered without incident and was jailed in the Lenoir County Jail without bond.
