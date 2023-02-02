ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

ednc.org

Perspective | Community spotlight: Wake Forest University prepares middle and high schoolers for college, career, and beyond

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a series recapping the 2022 Emerging Issues Forum with the Institute for Emerging Issues. The 2023 Emerging Issues Forum will take place on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the NC State University McKimmon Center in Raleigh. This year’s forum will examine ways to address NC’s labor shortage by putting the needs of workers first and overcoming barriers to employment. Go here to learn more.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

What are taxpayers receiving from the City of Winston-Salem’s affordable housing research costing almost $700,000?

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series. Last year the Winston-Salem City Council approved $322,000 for an action plan on affordable housing to be drafted by a New Orleans organization, HousingNOLA, which faces serious struggles in its own city in achieving its action plan on affordable housing. See 2022-Report-Card_10-07-22.pdf (housingnola.org) That funding brought the total Winston-Salem has committed to affordable housing research in the last five years to almost $700,000, without substantial progress being made in follow-up, coordination and data gathering, and, most important, increasing the stock of affordable housing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Police Chief Thompson Announces Schedule For Community Meetings

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson is holding five community meetings in February and March to connect with residents throughout the city. It was announced that Thompson would be the new police chief on Thursday, Dec. 15, and he took over as chief on Friday, Dec.16. Thompson, who has been with the Greensboro Police Department since 2003, was chosen after a lengthy national search.
GREENSBORO, NC
inforney.com

Chapel Hill's first Black superintendent makes impact on student body, aims to inspire students to succeed

Editor's Note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is highlighting Black leaders and community members in celebration of Black History Month. Walking around the Chapel Hill ISD campuses, you can find Superintendent Lamond Dean with a huge smile. Not only does he enter classrooms and hallways with bright energy but also a sense of comfort that can be felt among the district as he greets, hugs and welcomes students and staff across campuses.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
rhinotimes.com

This Just In: Greensboro Has A Vision Statement

City Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter put the kibosh on what was supposed to be the last discussion of the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2. Rachel Yost, the out-of-state consultant hired to facilitate the two-day retreat, had set aside time for the City Council to develop a “vision statement.”
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

What does it take to be a foster parent?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There aren’t enough foster homes to accommodate the growing number of foster children in Guilford County. This has forced the department of social services to house some of the kids in the Department of Social Services office building. On top of that, shelters don't have...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Kernersville Navy veteran gets home makeover

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After years of disappointment, a home in disrepair and nowhere left to turn, US Navy Veteran Danny Hutchins and his wife Tina made a request on NextDoor that may have just changed their lives.  After developing Non-Hodgkin lymphoma following a 20-year US Naval career, Danny couldn’t physically keep his home up […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Collins Aerospace closing West Point facility in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Collins Aerospaceis closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem. The company announced it will consolidate operations to its existing Winston-Salem Fairchild and Oak Plaza facilities and Kilkeel, Northern Ireland locations. “We are committed to ensuring our employees are treated respectfully and working with them closely throughout...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wcti12.com

Greensboro man charged with kidnapping, assault on a female in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged with second-kidnapping, felonious restraint and assault on a female. Jeremiah Washington, was arrested in an apartment in Simon Bright Apartments. Washington surrendered without incident and was jailed in the Lenoir County Jail without bond.
GREENSBORO, NC

Community Policy